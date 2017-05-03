Ephrata High School holds ‘Every 15 Minutes’ program

The Every 15 Minutes program was presented to Ephrata High School students April 27 and 28. Students in grades 11 and 12 were exposed to real life experiences and motivational learning opportunities.

Ephrata High School incorporates this program every two years, and it includes simulated car crashes and real-life content meant to expose students to events which could occur when driving distracted or under the influence.

Additionally, a group of students attended an afternoon retreat at Refreshing Mountain Retreat in Stevens to participate in team-building activities. These students also wrote letters to their families that started off with the statement, “Here’s what I don’t tell you on a daily basis, but maybe I should…”

The two-day event concluded with an assembly where students read the letters they wrote aloud to their family members and classmates. Community members personally affected by related incidents also spoke to students and shared their first-hand, inspirational messages.

Ephrata area community members and businesses contributed greatly to the Every 15 Minutes program by donating the items and personnel needed to successfully execute the event:

Berlanco Insurance, Ephrata Community Church, Ephrata Borough Police Department, Ephrata Community Ambulance Association, Fire Companies: Akron, Ephrata, Lincoln, Valley View Auto Center, Stradling Funeral Home, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Refreshing Mountain Retreat, TNT Ministries, Bright’s Restaurant, Pancake Farm, Royer’s Flowers, Weis Markets and Applebee’s.

Every 15 Minutes is a national program that was created in the 1980s. The title comes from the statistic that every 15 minutes car collision fatalities occur as a result of drunk driving or texting while driving. The event is designed to instill in teenagers the consequences of poor decisions.