EHS names valedictorian, salutatorians

Four members of the Class of 2018 will be the featured speakers at Ephrata High School’s 123rd commencement exercises on Wednesday, June 6.

Anne Sensenig, valedictorian, and two co-salutatorians, Seth Bollinger and Ashton Weaver, will be speaking at the ceremony.

Class President Faith Myers, and Jennie Young, will also address the crowd of fellow students, teachers, administrators, family, friends, and community members.

The public ceremony is set for 7 p.m. at the War Memorial Field. It will be held at Ephrata Middle School in case of inclement weather, with admission by ticket only.

Other class officers are: Alex Morales and Claire Robertson, co-vice presidents; Hannah Lutz, treasurer; and Erielle Wiest, secretary.

The class motto is: “Every ending is the beginning of something new.”