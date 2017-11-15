- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
EHS Theater Department to perform ‘Romeo and Juliet’
The Ephrata High School Theater Department will be performing the classic story of Romeo and Juliet Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Hammon Auditorium at Ephrata High School.
Romeo and Juliet is set in the city of Verona and features the Montagues and Capulets as two feuding families whose children meet and fall in love. They must hide their love from the world because they know that their parents will not allow them to be together. There are obstacles in the way in this version, which is set in modern times; though it is still the same timeless story of the “star crossed lovers.”
Ticket prices are $5 for students $7 for adults with general admission seating. The box office will be open starting Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The night of performances the box office will open at 5 p.m. No phone or online orders will be taken for the fall production due to general admission seating.
The cast includes: Romeo, Mark Shyshkovskyy; Juliet, Maya Burdick; Nurse, Michaela Ochieng; Capulet, Edwin Crockett; Montague, Bryce Rissler; Lady Montague, Annika Brasse; Mercutio, Ethan Reimel; Benvolio, Riley Martin; Tybalt, Carly Ludwig; Friar Laurence, Chandler Eby; Paris, Noah Powlus; Prince(ss), Gabby Reimel; Balthasar, Jamielynn Lanza; Sampson, Sierra Synden; Gregory, Braden Mulcany; and Abraham, Ryan Willson.
The ensemble consists of Dante Supplee, Hopelynn Hauser, Amber Duffney, Katheryn Woodcraft, and Veronica Fatusin.
