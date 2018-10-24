- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
ENB’s Groff will retire after 52 years
Stauffer set to become 8th president in bank’s history
The Board of Directors of ENB Financial Corp. the bank holding company of Ephrata National Bank, has announced that Aaron L. Groff Jr., president, chairman and CEO, plans to retire from the company on Dec. 31, 2019.
Groff’s retirement will bring a close to a remarkable career of 52 years of continuous service to Ephrata National Bank’s customers, communities, employees, board of directors and shareholders.
Groff joined Ephrata National Bank in April 1967 as a teller and became president on Jan. 1, 1999. During his tenure he also held the positions of co-manager of data processing, assistant cashier, systems analyst, director of marketing, and vice president and cashier.
Under his leadership as president, Ephrata National Bank grew from four full-service branch offices in the greater Ephrata area to 12 and two free-standing drive-thru facilities in Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks counties. Assets grew from $338 million to over $1 billion.
He also played a significant role in establishing what has become known as the bank’s Ephrata Campus, which included expansion into three buildings that currently house the bank’s technology center, money management group, marketing department, contact center, credit department and ENB Mortgage.
In addition to growth, Groff’s presidency will be remembered for his integrity, customer focus, innovative and visionary thinking, strong and visible leadership, ability to communicate and capacity to inspire.
“It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve the communities in which we do business not only by helping customers achieve financial success but in how we’ve been able to give back through financial and volunteer support. I am exceptionally proud of our mission and that we remain an independent community bank of undisputed integrity,” said Groff. “Most of all, I will cherish all of the people that I have worked with, the relationships we’ve forged and the successes we’ve achieved together.”
Groff will continue to serve on Ephrata National Bank’s board of directors.
Succeeding Groff as president and CEO will be Jeffrey S. Stauffer, who will become the eighth president in Ephrata National Bank’s history.
Stauffer started his banking career at Ephrata National Bank in February 1982, having most recently served as senior vice president and senior lender of commercial loans.
After starting his 36-year tenure with the bank as a teller, Stauffer served as assistant branch manager, commercial loan officer and vice president commercial lending manager before starting in his current role. He attended East Stroudsburg University and is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PBA) School of Advanced Banking and PBA Leadership Institute.
“Jeff Stauffer has been a high performer and tremendous asset to ENB throughout his distinguished career. His extensive knowledge of banking as well as our culture and communities will allow us to continue our mission,” said Groff. “I look forward to working with him over the next year as he transitions into this new role and am excited about what the future holds for Ephrata National Bank.”
Stauffer is a graduate of Cocalico High School and an Ephrata area resident.
For more information about ENB, visit epnb.com.
