Ephrata Bike Park opens Oct. 19
Come celebrate with Mainspring of Ephrata and Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association at the grand opening of the Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
The park is adjacent to the WERT Rail Trail at Lemon Street in Ephrata Borough. Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood is the first of this kind in our region.
The celebration will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, the opening of the park’s three tracts; beginner tract, for young children learning balancing skills, the Pump track, for intermediate level skills and the advance track for the more experienced riders. The festivities will include demonstrations of the balance and pump tracks as well as, guided tours of the advance track, food trucks, raffles, information tents from Mainspring of Ephrata, SAMBA, and other bike-related organizations. Green Mountain Cyclery, Lititz Bikeworks, and Ephrata Area School District Bike Club will be there to discuss cycling.
“The Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood has been a true community collaboration,” said Kelly Withum of Mainspring of Ephrata. Funds for building the park were generated by a Go Fund Me effort support by people from the community making contributions. Additional donations came from the mini-golf course created by AJ Van Grouw, as well as Ephrata’s three brew pubs–
Black Forest, Pour Man’s and Saint Boniface, who created “Ale for Trail.”
Withum added, “we could not have our vision become a reality without SAMBA. Susquehanna Area Mountain Biking whose mission is to protect and encourage mountain bike trail access. SAMBA is an amazing all-volunteer organization which is responsible for many hours of labor building the park. Their enthusiasm for biking and the encouragement of others to bike is their driving force.
We couldn’t have asked for a better partner in a project.”
The original idea for the park came from four high school students, who were trying to build obstacles in the woods. Colin Zucchi, Eric Willetts, Justin Wingenroth and Aaron Hershberger, not only planted the idea but have volunteered time to sit on the committee, assist with building and started a bike club in the high school.
So bring your bike and join us to celebrate this community park.
For additional information regarding the park’s grand opening, SAMBA, Mainspring of Ephrata or other bike related information, contact Mainspring of Ephrata at 717-721-6196 or contact@mainspringofephrata.org.
