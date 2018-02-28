Ephrata Cares group still trying to make impact Ephrata native Ryan Rettew had been employed as an autistic... Posted February 28, 2018

From Farmers Day to Tent City The following is the second in a series of articles... Posted February 28, 2018

Florida tragedy leads to board discussion on school safety The Ephrata School District will continue to keep student safety... Posted February 28, 2018

No Cook Mondays fundraiser The Ephrata Farmers Day Association’s 100th Year Anniversary Committee will... Posted February 28, 2018

Shue, boys 4X8 re-set indoor records at States Sophomore wins silver, relay takes bronze The Ephrata winter track... Posted February 28, 2018

Loss to Shippensburg ends Mounts’ season Sometimes no matter how much you want something, no matter... Posted February 28, 2018