Ephrata Cares to host Recovery Day event Sept. 14 in Grater Park

In honor of National Recovery Month, Ephrata Cares will be hosting their second annual Ephrata Recovery Day event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Grater Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ephrata Recovery Day is a free event that is perfect for the whole family. The day’s events will include live music, games, advocacy and education. Educational resources will be available from a variety of organizations. The event will also have speakers sharing personal stories of recovery and resilience.

“There is so much negative coverage of addiction, overdose and more in the news media,” according to Ephrata Cares volunteer, Leslie Houck, “But we hope people walk away hearing and seeing stories of hope and they find that recovery is possible and sustainable with the right help and support. We want people to know #wedorecover.”

The organizers of Ephrata Recovery Day hope to provide information, resources and inspiration for those seeking or maintaining recovery, as well as, to increase awareness throughout the Ephrata community.

“The goal of Ephrata Recovery Day is to bring awareness of addiction and the hope of recovery to our community,” said Kim Warner, Ephrata Cares committee member. “We hope to help remove the stigma of addiction as well through education and by encouraging those in recovery to share their stories.”

National Recovery Month has evolved over the last 30 years with the help of The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) into widespread efforts to increase awareness about mental health and substance use disorders, to combat misconceptions regarding substance use disorders and to celebrate individuals in recovery.

“We are holding the event to coincide with National Recovery Month, which is a national observance held every September since 1989,” according to Warner. “National Recovery Month was first observed in 1989 as Treatment Works! This year, “the theme for National Recovery Month is ‘Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger.’”

Ephrata Cares would not be able to achieve their mission without their dedicated team of local volunteers. They bring together local educators, counselors, ministries government, health care professionals, government officials, business and concerned citizens to address the epidemic of addiction in Ephrata.

Ephrata Cares developed three years ago, as the brainchild of Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen. He began organizing members of the local community in order to actively pursue solutions to the problem of drug addiction in the Ephrata.

Many local businesses have also partnered with Ephrata Cares to help bring positive change to the community, including Ephrata WellSpan, The Retreat, Ephrata City Gate, Ephrata Area School District, Ephrata Police Department, Grace House and Independence House. They not only offer resources, they also participate as volunteers and help to drive the initiatives of the organization.

The team of Ephrata Cares volunteers meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m at City Gate, located at 100 E. Main St., Ephrata. Residents are welcome to stop by to see how they can join the local effort to provide education, resources, prevention, treatment and support for those seeking and maintaining recovery.

Details are available on the Ephrata Cares Facebook page or EphrataCares.com.