Home   >   News   >   Ephrata chosen to host Women Veterans Retreat

Ephrata chosen to host Women Veterans Retreat

By on December 5, 2018

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Pennsylvania has chosen Ephrata to host the annual Women Veterans Retreat in March 2019.

The Women Veterans Retreat will be held March 29, 30, and 31 of 2019; Ephrata was chosen as the location for the retreat because event organizer Amy MacKenzie, of Ephrata’s VFW Post 3376, knows the support and care the community gives to veterans. From supporting the U.S. flag mural on the VFW Post 3376 building, continued support of the “Hometown Heroes” Banner Program, community support of the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, and many other year round displays of patriotism, MacKenzie knew Ephrata was the perfect spot to welcome Women Veterans from across the state of PA as they gather for a weekend retreat.

The retreat is designed to educate and empower our women veterans on a variety of topics specific to the unique challenges and interests shared by women veterans. The weekend will be full of seminars, workshops, and also a time of camaraderie and fellowship for women veterans from across the state to connect with one another and share experiences. This weekend is funded entirely through donations from VFW Posts across the state of PA; organizer Amy MacKenzie also hopes that the businesses and citizens of Ephrata will continue in their generosity and also provide financial support for this event. Donations in any amount are appreciated, however it’s worth noting that the cost for one woman attendee is $225.

Expected attendance, based on previous years, is 80 women veterans.

This event is not just for VFW members because any woman veteran in PA is welcome to attend.

Currently, women comprise 15 percent of the active-duty military and 18 percent of the Guard and Reserve. With the steady increase of women wearing our nation’s uniform and their increased role in military operations, it has never been more important that we ensure women veterans have adequate care while in the military and once they return to civilian life.

Donations can be sent directly to the VFW State HQ at 4002 Fenton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17109, earmarked “Women Veterans Retreat.” Thank you in advance for your generosity!

Contact Amy directly if you want to register for the retreat at quartermaster@ephratavfw.org or 717-575-3982.

About Cory Van Brookhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *