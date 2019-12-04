Ephrata fifth-grade students visit EARS

Fifth-grade students and teachers paid a visit to the Nov. 18 Ephrata Area School District Board meeting.

Instructors Sue Izydorczyk and Samantha Merkey shared details of their recent trip to the Ephrata Area Rehab Services, the agency, and about its clients, who are adults with special needs.

“The students had an opportunity to meet with some of the clients there; they made a craft together and played bingo and it was an uplifting, incredible experience,” Izydorczyk said. “The feedback we got from EARS was incredible.”

Fifth-grade student Kenny Squire told the board members about his time with the EARS clients.

“The people who work there try to make the disabled feel like they fit it,” Squire said. “We went there to interact with the students and to brighten someone’s day. They don’t have a lot of kids come by. We learned that it’s okay to get along with people older than you and not like you.”

The clients made an impression on fifth-grader Ella Shortuse, too, and she told board members about a client sitting in a wheelchair who wasn’t able to talk, but was always smiling.

“We learned a valuable lesson — to make the most out of life,” Ella said. “It was fun to help others.”

Dr. Kevin Deemer, principal of the Ephrata Intermediate School, said in the past years, some students have visited EARS, but this year, the entire body of fifth-graders will be going, a few at a time.

“It’s a really good life lesson,” Deemer said.

In another matter, Deemer received a resolution from the school board, commending him for obtaining his doctorate degree.

Joining the district in 2009, Deemer had also served as principal of Highland Elementary School. School Board President Timothy Stayer congratulated Deemer.

“He is making a significant contribution for the betterment of our community and continuing his commitment to our students,” Stayer said.

A school board resolution was also presented to outgoing board member Ted Kachel, who has been on the school board for the past eight and one-half years, serving as a board member since 2011.

“We appreciate the positive influence he’s brought to the board, and the time he’s given in many volunteer opportunities,” Stayer said.

Dr. Troop also presented superintendent certificates of recognition to three board members who have served at least eight years: Chris Weber, Tim Stauffer, and Ted Kachel.

“We thank them for their commitment to public education,” Troop said. “They have a servant’s heart and they have served tirelessly. School board members don’t get a salary and education has become more technical, so they use their time to keep up with the latest.”

In recognition of last week’s Veterans Day, two board members who had served in the military were recognized: Tim Stauffer and Board President Timothy Stayer.

The board members were told how each of the district buildings commemorated Veterans Day. The high school held a dress-down “jeans” day, and raised $1,200, which will go into the GI Bill fund.

