Ephrata gettin’ down to ‘Business’
A unique collaboration is coming to downtown Ephrata.
Pour Man’s Brewing Company, whose flagship location is 28 S. Reading Road is planning to install several beer taps inside The Pressed Plate, 53 E. Main St.
The eatery, which specializes in hot pressed sandwiches, burgers, soups, and salads, opened their doors last February. For 100 years, the building served as the headquarters of The Ephrata Review newspaper. Because of this heritage, owner Anne-Marie Bellas decided to decorate with a newspaper theme inside the restaurant.
It only makes sense then that the new taproom will be called “The Business Section.”
“We are hoping for this partnership to take off within the next few weeks,” Bellas said. “Once the bar is built and systems are in place, beers can be served.”
“After having a few one-off events, we realized how much fun it is to work together and how similar our client base is,” she added. “We wanted to bring another concept, a unique pairing of food and beer, to downtown Ephrata. When each business is great at their craft and then comes together, it can only do great things for their customers.”
“We are currently finishing the buildout of the space and will have to have final inspections take place after that is completed, so it’s somewhat out of our hands, but we hope to be open within a few weeks,” said Ryan Foltz, co-owner of Pour Man’s.
The brewery will begin with four of its own beers on tap and will also offer Pennsylvania-made wine and cider.
“The taps will rotate constantly just like our taproom so we can provide a new and evolving product all the time,” Foltz added.
Paired dinners, as well as weekly specials, are also planned for the future.
“We want to just highlight how excited we are to be working with another local small business like ourselves,” Foltz said. “We think the addition of the taproom, along with the other great businesses that are already on Main Street will help make downtown more of a destination.”
“We are over the moon for this opportunity at our location and our customers are so excited about it,” Bellas added. “Look out downtown, there’s more coming your way very soon.”
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423
