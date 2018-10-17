Home   >   News   >   Ephrata H.S. crowns Homecoming queen

By on October 17, 2018

By on October 17, 2018
2018 Homecoming Queen Biola Fatusin was crowned by the 2017 Homecoming Queen Reiley Oleszczuk.

It was the royal treatment for a lucky senior during half-time at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field last Friday night.

Senior Biola Fatusin was named Homecoming Queen 2018.

She was crowned here by the 2017 Homecoming Queen Reiley Oleszczuk.

Homecoming Queen Biola with 2017 Homecoming Queen

Front row (right to left) Brooke Ludwig, Madison Tihansky, Carly Ludwig, Biola Fatusin, Kandice Liebl, Skylar Brown, and 2017 Queen Reiley Oleszczuk. In the (back, l-r) Justin Brubaker, Trevin Hertzog, Richard Bromirski, Sebastian Gironza, and Keith Joerger.

