Ephrata Hospital CEO chairs Heart Walk
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital President Carrie Willetts is serving as the chairman of the 2018 Lancaster Heart Walk.
The 2018 Lancaster Heart Walk has been scheduled for Sept. 15 and Carrie Willetts named as the event chair, the American Heart Association announced this week.
The walk will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium in downtown Lancaster, as it was last year, and has a fundraising goal of $400,000. More details and registration are available at heart.org/lancasterwalk.
Willetts joined WellSpan Health in January 2016 and is senior vice president of the system and president of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
“We often think of heart disease as a ‘man’s disease,’” Willetts said. “Stories, information and education sometimes does not differentiate the signs and symptoms of heart disease between men and women. AHA research has helped us to understand these differences so that women — and men — can protect themselves.”
The walk is the Association’s signature event and supports heart disease and stroke research, prevention and education.
Heather Stauffer covers the health care industry. She can be reached at HStauffer@lnpnews.com or 717-717-481-6022. You can also follow @HStaufferLNP on Twitter.
About Heather Stauffer
-
