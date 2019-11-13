Ephrata Kmart will be closing
Ephrata Kmart, 1127 S. State St., is scheduled to close by February of next year.
That’s according to a press release issued last week by Kmart’s parent company, Transform Holdco, LLC. The announcement stated in part “…we have made the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores. Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin on Dec. 2. Following these closures, Transformco will operate 182 stores.”
When contacted by telephone last Friday, a manager at the Ephrata store said “no comment,” and did not provide any further details on the closing.
“Our heart goes out to the impacted employees and their families,” said Liz Ackerman, executive director of the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce. “It is always difficult when a business closes that has been so ingrained in the community,” she added. “The silver lining is that workforce is in high demand throughout Northern Lancaster and there are many opportunities for immediate, quality re-employment right here in Ephrata.”
The Ephrata location, which first opened its doors in 1981, is the latest on a long list of store closings company-wide. In March 2017, the Fruitville Pike establishment in Lancaster closed its doors after more than 45 years of operation.
Known for its bluelight specials and originally incorporated in 1899 as S. S. Kresge Corporation, the company was renamed Kmart Corporation in 1977. The discontinuation of the Ephrata Kmart leaves two locations left in Lancaster County — Columbia and Willow Street.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
