Ephrata limits tax hike to 1.5%

Board also approves new administrators

With the school board’s unanimous approval of the 2018-2019 Ephrata Area School District’s $67 million budget Monday evening, residents will see an increase of 1.5 percent in real estate taxes, resulting in a tax rate of 16.95 mills.

That means a homeowner’s school real estate tax is calculated by multiplying $16.95 per every $1,000 of the property’s assessed value.

Because of the countywide, revenue-neutral reassessment, the millage rate going into 2018-19 budget discussions dropped from 20.96 last year to 16.70.

The 1.5 increase approved by the board raised the total to 16.95.

Still, the 1.5 percent hike is nearly half the hit to the pocketbook than the initially proposed increase of 2.9 percent, which would have raised real estate taxes to 17.18 mills.

The 2.9 percent was the highest allowable increase in property taxes under Act One limitations.

The school board is obliged to look at the highest allowable increase when considering a proposed budget, said board president Timothy Stayer, because while that increase could go down on final approval, it could not go higher in the event they felt more revenue was needed.

The board did the same thing last year, Stayer said, proposing a higher increase, but finalizing a lower amount.

With the 1.5 percent increase, a homeowner will be paying an additional $44 on a home assessed at $174,900. If the board would have agreed to the 2.9 percent increase, that number would have been $84.

“I’m comfortable with the 1.5 percent increase; just keep in mind that everyone is dealing with the re-assessment,” said board member Judy Beiler.

Looking at a chart of historical increases by assessed value, Stayer said over the past five years, the average homeowner has paid an increase of $219.

Reassessment

Property owners received new tax assessments in June of 2017. Any appeals were finalized by October and the school district received new assessment values in November of 2017.

The district calculates new millage for its overall tax base.

Looking at a chart of approved millage rates in the past few years, for the 2013-2014 school year, the millage rate approved was 19.6; in 2014-2015, the rate stayed the same; from 2015-2016, the millage rate rose to 20.05; from 2016-2017, the millage rate edged up to 20.45; and from 2017-2018, the approved millage rate was 20.96.

Under the reassessment, the approved millage rate is 17.18.

“The 17.18 mills is still less than what we had in prior years even if we would have done the 2.9 percent increase,” Stayer said, attributing the lower number to the reassessment.

The coming year’s budget shows revenues of $67,790,111 and expenditures of $67,441,489.

Salaries account for 43.6 percent of the total budget, benefits coming in second at 25.5 percent.

Under expenditures, salaries account for $29,403,206; taxes and benefits, $17,211, 451; professional services, $3,425,964; property services, $1,922,589; other services (transportation, charter schools, property and casualty) $5,315,030; supplies (books, gas, fuel oil), $2,790,312; equipment, $647,150; debt, $6,618,686; and other, $107,101.

Personnel costs increased by $1,238,698, primarily due to salary increases.

New positions increased to $282,230, including reactivating an assistant EIS principal, a third instructional coach, and a professional teacher and aides for an elementary autism classroom.

Stayer reminded board members that whatever increase they chose would have an affect on their fund balance, and if the increase wasn’t high enough to cover expenses, they would have to draw from the fund balance.

The board considered a number of options, from the 2.9 increase to 2.5, 2.0, 1.75, 1.5, and a proposed budget with no millage increase.

“As we start looking at some of these numbers, we need to be sure we don’t take away from our fund balance too much,” said board member Glenn Martin.

With a beginning fund balance of $16,689,963, a 2.9 percent increase would increase the fund balance to $17,038,585, while no increase at all would have the fund balance drop to $15,912,422.

With the approved 1.5 percent increase, the fund balance drops slightly to $16,498,968.

“We need to continue to scrutinize to see what we can cut in the budget,” Martin said. “When you’re working with a budget of $67 million, there are possible things to cut.”

Board member Richard Gehman was concerned about the district being able to cover its expenses, and preferred a 1.75 percent increase.

“I think if we take less now, we might pay for it later,” Gehman said. “We don’t know what expenses we’ll have in the future. I would support 1.75…. because I don’t want to end up in the red. I would shoot for long-term consistency.”

Board members Philip Eby, David Wissler, and Tim Stauffer supported the 1.5 percent increase.

“It’s an election year, so I feel we’ll be getting state education funding,” Whistler said.

Looking ahead, Stayer told the Board that the outcome on legislation for education savings accounts, or vouchers, is still up in the air and there is still the potential for property tax reform.

“There is still talk about property tax reform among legislators,” Stayer said.

The school district currently receives 69 percent of its operating budget, or $46,746,190, from real estate taxes, otherwise known as “local sources.”

The state gives the district 29.5 percent of the budget, at $19,998,036; and federal sources give the district 1.5 percent, or $1,045,885.

“People don’t understand what would happen if property taxes would be eliminated,” Martin said. “They need to be educated on what would happen.”

Stayer noted that it would have been helpful to know what funding they would be getting from the state.

“We don’t know what the state’s budget is, but we’re obligated to pass our budget before they pass theirs,” Stayer said.

After the budget was adopted, Stayer thanked the board members for their work, knowing the budget will have an impact on both students and the community.

“The 1.5 percent is what I wanted, so I’m happy to see that passed,” Stauffer said.

Superintendent Brian Troop also thanked the board members for their “serious deliberation” regarding the budget.

Troop also shared some reflections about the school district with the board.

“Never before have our students received so much recognition, in departments from music to FFA to sports,” Troop said. “There is so much exciting work going on in our district with innovative technology, with STEM classes and with computer coding.”

Troop praised the district for its personalized instruction techniques, increase in elective options, and the “Life-Ready-Graduate” program being implemented.

“We still have more to do before we achieve our mission for every student,” Troop added.

Troop also praised his administrative team and the district principals and staff, saying they were “all in alignment with where we’re headed.”

In another matter, the board approved appointments Monday to fill three assistant principal positions, two at Ephrata High School and one at Ephrata Intermediate School.

Restructuring of staff created a need for the positions.

Effective July 1, Amanda Calhoun and Nathan Upham will assume the roles of assistant principals at the high school.

Calhoun recently served as the Lancaster Catholic High School Instructional Support Coordinator for students in grades nine through 12.

She has a principal certification and a Masters of Education Degree in teaching and Curriculum from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education and Elementary Education from Millersville University.

Upham was the Reading Intermediate High School Dean of Students and previously was employed at Garden Spot High School in a variety of positions, including Dean of Students, physics and chemistry teacher, department manager and summer school coordinator.

Upham received principal certification and a Masters of Education Degree in Leadership for Teaching and Learning from Millersville University. He also has a Bachelor of Arts in Adult/Young Adult Education with an emphasis on physics from Cedarville University in Ohio.

Calhoun and Upham will be filling the positions formerly held by Peter Kishpaugh, who was named the new Ephrata Middle School Principal and Laura Mandell, who will be a district-wide instructional coach.

Dr. Crystal Loose will be the new Ephrata Intermediate School Assistant Principal.

Loose previously served as the Ephrata Area School District Coordinator of Learning Development before transitioning to Cocalico School District, where she served as assistant principal, Title 1 Reading Coordinator , and Director of Reading.

Her education includes a superintendent letter of eligibility from Edinboro University, Doctoral of Education Degree, Principal Certificate, and Masters of Education Degree from Pennsylvania State University.

Loose also holds Elementary Education Certification from Millersville University and a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetorical Communication from the University of Pittsburgh.

Loose will join Ephrata Intermediate School Principal Kevin Deemer on July 1.

Previously, Deemer served as principal of both the intermediate and middle schools.

The board will not meet in July, but will resume on Aug. 27, at 7 p.m., in the district office.

Marylouise Sholly is a freelance feature writer for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at weezsholly@verizon.net.