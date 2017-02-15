Ephrata Post Prom may be canceled

After decades of providing a safe and entertaining destination for students after the prom has ended, the Ephrata Post Prom may be coming to end.

With a rapid decline in community donations, Post Prom chair Betty Heydt said that if the needed funds aren’t raised by March 1, she will have no choice but to cancel the event for this year.

“I have been working since November looking for donations and have been told by several donors that the demand is so great (around the community) that local companies just cannot give to everyone,” Heydt said Tuesday.

The Post Prom committee, which has also dwindled down to just five regular members, was forced to make some significant changes in recent years due to a sharp decline in volunteers…and funds.

After being held in the school cafeteria for for more than 40 years, the switch was made to Lily’s On Main/Main Theater in 2015. Because they no longer needed to transform the cafeteria and hallways to match that year’s theme, not as many volunteers or funding was required. With that said, Heydt indicated the budget to hold the event there for hundreds of EHS students is still about $13,000.

“We rent fire police, buy food, prizes, entertainment, decorations, etc.,” Heydt said. “So far this year we have raised $900.

Ephrata’s prom is set for May 13 at the Inn At Reading.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent to Ephrata Post Prom P.O. Box 664, Ephrata, PA 17522