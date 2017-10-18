- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Ephrata resident competing for Ms. Senior America crown
With her resume, no wonder pressure and nerves have little effect on Peggy Kurtz Keller of Ephrata.
Her credentials: Singing in public since she was 5 years old, working as a flight attendant during and after Sept. 11, 2001, and being an OBGYN nurse.
With that background, the competition didn’t stand a chance at the 2017 Ms. Senior Pennsylvania America pageant, as Kurtz Keller earned the crown July 30 in the Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg.
She is now competing in the Ms. Senior America pageant Oct. 15-19 at Resorts Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. The preliminaries are Oct. 17-18 and the final is Thursday, Oct. 19. Tickets are sold at the door.
A victory in Atlantic City would give Ephrata two national beauty pageant winners. Eveyln Ay was crowed Miss America in 1954.
Kurtz Keller, a 1975 Ephrata graduate, is a wife and a mother of four children. Sixteen years ago, she was a flight attendant for U.S. Airlines during Sept. 11. She said she was asked a lot of questions about that event during the July 30 pageant.
The terror attacks affected her thinking, her approach to her job. As a flight attendant, part of her job was observing passengers and looking for potential threats.
Post Sept. 11, a man gave her box of chocolates for the crew and she was told to throw it away, for fear it was a bomb or anthrax.
“I explained to the man that we appreciated his kindness, but it was too new, too real,” Kurtz Keller said. “I hated being in that position. After Sept. 11, I became a profiler. I started evaluating everyone.”
U.S. Air offered its employees furloughs and Kurtz Keller accepted and earned a nursing degree, opting not to return to the friendly skies. She currently works in a OBGYN office for Wellspan in Ephrata.
Kurtz Keller sings at funerals. She’s performed in dinner theaters. She sings standard music, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald.
So singing &tstr; her talent during the pageant &tstr; and reciting her philosophy for life were not difficult for her. (Her philosophy sums up to “did I do my best?”)
“I feel comfortable being vulnerable,” Kurtz Keller said. “I’m not intimidated. I’ve been there before.”
Indeed she has. In 1975, she won the Junior Miss contest. In 2011, she was crowned the Senior Idol champion for her singing.
Kurtz Keller said she felt comfortable with her performance and presentation to the judges during the Senior Pa. pageant, receiving a standing ovation for her rendition of “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”
She said she didn’t over think things. She wore a dress she bought in the late 1990s, because she felt comfortable in it. She didn’t hesitate with her answers during the interview, either, explaining the judges were not asking anything difficult or something she didn’t know already.
Contestants must be age 60 to compete in the pageant. She competed against 12 other contestants. The competition consisted of talent, interview and gown and philosophy question.
No, there is no bathing suit category.
“No, my word,” Kurtz Keller said, “who wants to see a 60-year old woman in a bathing suit?”
The evening gown and philosophy question were fun for her.
“It’s very charming,” said Kurtz Keller, who turned 60 in May and was competing in her first Sr. Pa. Ms. America competition. “You are dressed up and feel like a princess. Who gets to wear a gown and heels everyday?”
Still, the final outcome, hearing her name announced last, surprised her.
“I was shocked I won,” she said. “My runner-up was 89 years old and played the piano like it was attached to her. She had 29 more years of life experience than I have. Think what the next 29 years have in store.”
What she hopes is in store is more singing opportunities. Winning the Pennsylvania competition has broadened her exposure locally.
Since the win, she’s been interviewed in 50-Plus magazine. She was in the New Holland parade, was invited to the Palmyra Veterans Day parade and just booked a singing gig in Camp Hill.
Winning the event this week &tstr; she’ll sing “Summer Time,” which she sang when she won Junior Miss and Senior Idol &tstr; would give her national exposure.
Her bucket list includes singing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, like a Philadelphia Phillies or Eagles game.
Until then, she will go anywhere she can to sing.
“Every time the phone rings,” she said, “I’ll take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way.”
That’s what you do when you feel no pressure.
About Eric G. StarkSocial media editor and staff writer for Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express.
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the bounty...
-
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata, celebrates...
-
Former Ephrata QB Gyree Durante takes a stand by taking a knee
The moment Gyree Durante’s knee hit the ground when the...
-
Minutes from L-L finals berth, Ephrata stunned by Blazers
Excruciating. That’s the only way to describe Ephrata’s fortunes Tuesday...
-
Ephrata resident competing for Ms. Senior America crown
By Eric G. Stark With her resume,...
-
CV snaps girls’ 18-game win streak, heads to finals with 1-0 victory
Wes Deininger sighed as he walked across the turf Tuesday...
-
Taking a trip back in time
EHS Class of ‘43 holds reunion; all living members stayed...
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the...
-
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata,...
-
Former Ephrata QB Gyree Durante takes a stand by taking a knee
The moment Gyree Durante’s knee hit the ground when...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: