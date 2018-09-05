Home   >   News   >   Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video

Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video

By on September 5, 2018

Conor is pictured here with his younger brother Liam, wearing their Irish bowlers.

Conor and Liam Ulrich of Ephrata will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 15, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation. The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

The photo of Conor Ulrich who happens to have Down syndrome, with his brother Liam, was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Almost 500 photographs will appear in the video, which will be shown in the heart of Times Square.

The Times Square video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

 

