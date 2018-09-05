- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video
Conor and Liam Ulrich of Ephrata will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 15, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation. The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.
The photo of Conor Ulrich who happens to have Down syndrome, with his brother Liam, was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Almost 500 photographs will appear in the video, which will be shown in the heart of Times Square.
The Times Square video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Police ticket tech: Township hears presentation on potential new records system
Starting soon, when citizens are handed a moving vehicle violation,...
-
Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video
Conor and Liam Ulrich of Ephrata will appear in the...
-
PPL holds electrical safety exhibit
By Randy Maurer, Middle Creek Search And Rescue Tuesday evening,...
-
Frederick B. Plowfield, 75, former Sheriff of Lancaster County, Denver JP, Binkley Insurance owner, philanthropist
Frederick “Fred” B. Plowfield, 75, of Elizabeth Township, passed away...
-
James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer
James Howard Wenger, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully at...
-
Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, served as WWII Army nurse, enjoyed gardening, helping others
Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
George Good Weber, 90, Martindale Mennonite minister, Weaver Markets retiree, church planter
George Good Weber, 90, of Ephrata, went home to be...
-
Police ticket tech: Township hears presentation on potential new records system
Starting soon, when citizens are handed a moving vehicle...
-
Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video
Conor and Liam Ulrich of Ephrata will appear in...
-
PPL holds electrical safety exhibit
By Randy Maurer, Middle Creek Search And Rescue Tuesday...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Randyv says:
-
-
jason kale says: