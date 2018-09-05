Police ticket tech: Township hears presentation on potential new records system Starting soon, when citizens are handed a moving vehicle violation,... Posted September 5, 2018

Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video Conor and Liam Ulrich of Ephrata will appear in the... Posted September 5, 2018

PPL holds electrical safety exhibit By Randy Maurer, Middle Creek Search And Rescue Tuesday evening,... Posted September 5, 2018

Frederick B. Plowfield, 75, former Sheriff of Lancaster County, Denver JP, Binkley Insurance owner, philanthropist Frederick “Fred” B. Plowfield, 75, of Elizabeth Township, passed away... Posted September 5, 2018

James Howard Wenger, 77, Cocalico School Dist. police officer, Denver firefighter, civic volunteer James Howard Wenger, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully at... Posted September 5, 2018

Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, served as WWII Army nurse, enjoyed gardening, helping others Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,... Posted September 5, 2018