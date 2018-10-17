Home   >   News   >   Ephrata Review to host Chamber after-hours mixer Oct. 25

Delve into the history of our community as chronicled on the pages of The Ephrata Review each week for the past 140 years!

The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate this milestone anniversary with The Ephrata Review as they host the Chamber’s October Business After Hours event, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1 E. Main St. Businesses from throughout Northern Lancaster County are encouraged to attend for a night of networking and history! Attendees will experience rare behind-the-scenes tour of The Review archives, newsroom and see the state-of-the art press in action!

Register online at northernlancasterchamber.org via the Chamber’s events calendar or call 717-738-9010.

