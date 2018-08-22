Home   >   News   >   Ephrata school bells ring Monday

Ephrata school bells ring Monday

By on August 22, 2018

Get those book bags packed!

Ephrata Area School District will resume classes on Aug. 27.

The elementary schools will begin at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Morning kindergarten classes will run from 8:55 to 11:40 a.m., and afternoon kindergarten classes will run from 12:25 to 3:25 p.m. Ephrata Intermediate School will start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. Ephrata Middle School will run from 7:20 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. Ephrata High School will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m.

Students will notice a few staffing changes this year. Mrs. Amanda Calhoun and Mr. Nathan Upham will be the new Ephrata High School assistant principals. Dr. Crystal Loose will be the new Ephrata Intermediate School assistant principal.

“It is humbling to be part of a district that has taken on the challenge of reaching higher for our students,” said District Superintendent, Dr. Brian Troop. “The excitement and energy throughout the District creates great optimism for the 2018-2019 school year.”

For more information on the start of the new school year or the district itself, visit easdpa.org. You can also follow the district on Instagram at @EphrataAreaSD or Twitter @GoMounts.

