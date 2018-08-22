- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed!
Ephrata Area School District will resume classes on Aug. 27.
The elementary schools will begin at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Morning kindergarten classes will run from 8:55 to 11:40 a.m., and afternoon kindergarten classes will run from 12:25 to 3:25 p.m. Ephrata Intermediate School will start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. Ephrata Middle School will run from 7:20 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. Ephrata High School will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m.
Students will notice a few staffing changes this year. Mrs. Amanda Calhoun and Mr. Nathan Upham will be the new Ephrata High School assistant principals. Dr. Crystal Loose will be the new Ephrata Intermediate School assistant principal.
“It is humbling to be part of a district that has taken on the challenge of reaching higher for our students,” said District Superintendent, Dr. Brian Troop. “The excitement and energy throughout the District creates great optimism for the 2018-2019 school year.”
For more information on the start of the new school year or the district itself, visit easdpa.org. You can also follow the district on Instagram at @EphrataAreaSD or Twitter @GoMounts.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed! Ephrata Area School District will...
-
Candlelight vigil to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
Six-week-old Brayden Zilling will one day learn about his late...
-
Forget me not
Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition An invisible neighborhood “should”...
-
East Cocalico supervisors approve police promotions
East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley proposed four police officer...
-
Celebrating 100 years of the Ephrata Fair
Mark your calendars for the Ephrata Fair this year. It...
-
New Holland Transport relocates to Denver
New Holland Transport (NHT), a Weaver-family business and a fixture...
-
Cocalico District appoints safety coordinator
One of the last items to be approved at the...
-
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed! Ephrata Area School District...
-
Candlelight vigil to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
Six-week-old Brayden Zilling will one day learn about his...
-
Forget me not
Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition An invisible neighborhood...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: