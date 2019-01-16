Ephrata shares its renowned ‘Life Ready’ program
While the basics will always be taught, today’s students need an expanded and relevant curriculum to help them negotiate toward future success, the Ephrata Area School District has determined.
In the Ephrata district, the Life Ready Graduate program has picked up that challenge by teaching characteristics and values needed for viable careers, along with up-to-date skills.
Other school districts have taken note of the district’s program and in December, Superintendent Dr. Brian Troop, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Dr. Jacy Clugston Hess, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Richard Hornberger, and the Coordinator of Instructional Programs Dan Mahlandt were invited to attend the SAS Institute’s annual meeting in Hershey where the school officials had been asked to introduce the program to other educators and administration.
SAS is the “Standards Aligned System,” a subset of the Pennsylvania Department of Education and a research-based resource to improve student achievement and career readiness. The focus of this year’s gathering was “Future Ready PA: Transforming Student Pathways.” Superintendent Troop gave a presentation about the Life Ready Graduate profile, which is being touted as “The New North Star for Public Education.”
“We received positive feedback after sharing our story and we were honored to be selected for that,” Troop told the board. The Ephrata Area School District is dedicated to meeting the needs of the 21st century and beyond through the implementation of the Life Ready Graduate profile, Troop said.
The presentation detailed the need for “higher targets” to realize the mission of public education. In an excerpt from the introduction of the presentation, it’s noted that the “Life Ready Graduate profile embodies a more comprehensive look at what students will need for the world they will encounter, regardless of their path after graduation.” On a related topic, the district is planning a pilot program of “E-Sports,” a combination of computer science and video gaming that enhances learning.
“We want to see what interest there is,” Troop said. “This is about skills in cooperation and communication, so there’s a lot of excitement about that.”
High school students will be invited to sign up in order to gauge interest.
“It’s virtual problem-solving,” Troop said. “E-Sports is a growing trend and we’re going to try out some of the activities. It could grow into a club, with enough interest and if the board approves it. This involves kids working together, a collaborative activity where they need to come up with a strategy to solve a problem.”
The district is also moving ahead in other areas, as the board approved a contract for the renovation of the Middle School Library to upgrade the area to a 21st century Media Center and “maker space.”
The contract is with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates Architects, with the fee proposal of $28,500 for the completion of the design, project management, and construction administration for the project.
The fee includes architectural, interior design, HVAC and electrical engineering.
It is not the final construction fee.
The new media center will resemble the high school’s newly remodeled media center, but will be on a smaller scale, Troop said. Troop announced that the district recently received a School Safety and Security grant from the state Department of Education in the amount of $25,000. The funds will be used to implement safety measures the school has planned. Board President Timothy Stayer presented board resolutions to the members of the Ephrata High School girls’ soccer team for qualifying for the state soccer tournament and to player Madison Root for being named to the All-State Girls’ Soccer team.
Troop noted that, regarding their scholar-athletes, 69 students on sports’ teams earned all “A”s and another 82 students on sports’ teams earned all “A”s and “B”s while competing.
“It shows they can manage their time and responsibilities and is an indicator of future success,” Troop said. For the evening’s “Celebrating Public Education” minutes, several Akron Elementary fourth grade students and their teachers provided a presentation about the outreach program in which they participated to raise money for the local community.
The fourth grade teachers are Kristen Selzer, Kristen Rubeck, and Ryan Levan. Akron Elementary Principal Sheri Horner introduced the project to the board and presented a video that featured the children explaining their outreach project.
Over the Thanksgiving vacation, students took home an envelope to ask parents for loose change, and were able to collect donations until Dec. 3, when the money was used to buy food for the less fortunate in the community. Students went to Weiser’s Market, where they were given discounts on the food they purchased, which would be going to Ephrata Social Services.
In all, the students raised $685 for the social services agency.
“They did an amazing project,” Horner said. The project also included a day when they could wear pajamas and slippers in school and spent the day reading. On that day, they also performed a service by reading books to the second grade students. The students learned about leadership, responsibility, and cooperation through the project, Horner said.
In another matter, the board approved an agreement with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for early childhood intervention, for funding to support kindergarten-eligible children who are receiving special education services or who are remaining an extra year in early intervention. The amount of funds for 2018-2019 is $3,938.
In other business, the school district administration, a student, and the student’s parents did an expulsion hearing waiver agreement recommending that the student be expelled from school with the opportunity to receive alternate education services. The board accepted the recommended disciplinary action. No further information is available, as student issues are not made public to protect the individual.
The next regular school board meeting, open to the public, will be held Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Fulton Elementary School.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
Ephrata shares its renowned 'Life Ready' program
