Ephrata student named to all-national orchestra

By on October 16, 2019

Jamie Chon, an Ephrata High School senior, has been selected as a member of the 2019 National Association for Music Education (NAfME).

The NAfME All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE) represent the top performing high school musicians in the United States. So much more than a musical showcase, the ANHE program is a comprehensive and educational experience.

Jamie Chon

The 2019 NAfME ensembles will practice and perform at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Nov. 6 through 10 under the leadership of top conductors in the field of music education.

Appointment to the orchestra was gained through a rigorous audition process, which included placement in the 2019 All-State Orchestra, where Chon was named a first chair violinist.
Chon’s national achievement runs in her family, as both of her older sisters were also selected for All-National Orchestra Ensembles; Grace was a cellist in 2013 and Cristin was a violist in 2016.

