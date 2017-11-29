- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Ephrata teachers ratify four-year contract
Average wage hike of 3.25 percent per year
The Ephrata Area School Board has approved a four-year contract agreement with the Ephrata Area Education Association.
Instructors will see an average wage hike of 3.25 percent per year, enabling district teacher earnings to keep pace with market averages.
School directors, which set the terms and conditions of a four-year collective bargaining agreement, began negotiations in the spring on the agreement which runs through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
The new contract, effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022, includes standard updates and minimal changes to the current agreement, according to a district news release.
The agreement earned approval votes by the Ephrata Area Education Association on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and the EASD board on Monday, Nov. 20.
“We are glad that the collaborative work by the Association, Board, and Administration over the last six months has resulted in a fair and competitive Collective Bargaining Agreement,” said district Superintendent Brian Troop. “We have hard working and dedicated teachers throughout the district who consistently go over and above job requirements in order to engage and inspire each student.”
The district will also update its healthcare plan with a new deductible, pharmacy management options, and spousal rule descriptions.
In other news, Troop introduced Tracy Blunt as the new principal for Clay Elementary School,.
The position will be effective on Jan. 3, 2018, when Blunt will replace Joy Darkes, who is retiring.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add someone of a high caliber to the district administrative team. Blunt’s previous experiences in elementary education and in supporting effective educational practices will make her an asset to our elementary team and the outstanding educators at Clay Elementary School,” Troop said.
Blunt had served as the elementary and early childhood education program coordinator and student teacher supervisor at the Berks Campus of Penn State University.
She was also an elementary school principal in the Kutztown and Palmyra area school districts.
Blunt received her principal certification from Penn State, a master’s degree in elementary education from Kutztown University, and a bachelor of science degree in music education from West Chester University.
-
