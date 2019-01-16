Ephrata Township grants Sheetz liquor license
With no input from the public, and no qualms from the local police department, Ephrata Township supervisors recently approved the request for a liquor license for the Sheetz convenience store located at 891 E. Main St. in Ephrata.
The vote came after a public hearing during the supervisors’ meeting on Monday, Jan. 7.
Sheetz had requested permission for an inter-municipal restaurant liquor license to be transferred from a business owned by Vita Inc., 50 Veterans Drive, Elizabethtown, to the Main Street Sheetz store.
Attorney Ellen Freemen of the firm Flaherty and O’Hara of Pittsburgh represented the Sheetz company during the hearing.
The township’s solicitor, Anthony Schimaneck, told the board that his office had prepared two resolutions for the supervisors to consider; one to approve the request and the other to deny it.
Freemen explained the process needed for the license transfer and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board requirements, noting that Sheetz had met all requirements.
Chairman Clark Stauffer asked Lt. Shumaker of the Ephrata Police Department for input into the request. Lt. Shumaker said he had discussed the matter with Ephrata’s Chief of Police William Harvey and the officers do not believe the license will cause an increase at police calls to the store’s location, so they did not have an issue with Sheetz acquiring a liquor license. Stauffer also wanted to know what happens if a municipality turns down such a request.
Freemen replied that municipal disapproval of a liquor license transfer would be appealed in court hearings.
Stauffer asked for public comment, but no residents came forward to say anything about the license. Sheetz will be selling beer and wine from the Main Street location, Freemen said. Beer to go will be limited to two six packs and wine limited to four bottles per LCB regulations. In-store consumption of beer will be limited to two per customer. No outdoor consumption of alcohol will be permitted.
The company has a 100 percent carding policy for the purchase of beer or wine, Freemen told the supervisors.
Sheetz will also be using security cameras that are monitored off-site.
Proposed hours for the sale of beer are also per LCB regulations, which are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wine sales will begin at the same times but must end at 11 p.m. due to the liquor board regulations.
In other matters, the township continues to pursue a plan to add surveillance cameras to the community park after the park had been vandalized last fall.
Township Manager Steve Sawyer received a proposal from Choice Communications for the installation of the cameras, he told the board.
Discussing placement of the cameras, Lt. Shumaker told the supervisors that a camera close to the entrance of the park would be helpful in identifying vehicles. Sawyer will be getting pricing information on an additional camera for the entrance and will also be contacting Choice Communication for a demonstration of their equipment. Sawyer told the supervisors that the township received a letter from RGS Associates regarding Premier R & G Properties, granting the township an additional 56 days to act on the Ephrata Crossing preliminary plan.
The new deadline for the township to act on the plan is March 20. The supervisors voted to accept the time extension. As the first meeting of the new year, the board reorganized its officials for 2019. Stauffer was once again appointed chairman of the board of supervisors; Tyler Zerbe as vice-chairman and treasurer; Tony Haws as secretary; and Steve Sawyer as assistant secretary.
Sawyer was also appointed as the chief administrative officer for the township’s non-uniformed pension plan.
Haws was appointed police liaison for 2019 to represent the township and also to attend Ephrata Borough Public Safety Committee meetings.
Haws was also appointed as this year’s voting delegate to the state association convention.
Administrative Assistant Jennifer Carvell was appointed as the privacy and security officer for the coming year.
Bill Howard was appointed as the township’s emergency management coordinator.
Dale High was appointed as the township’s sewage enforcement officer and Earl Martin, as the 2019 vacancy board chairman. The following were all re-appointed: LaMarr Stauffer, planning commission; Don Boll, zoning hearing board; and Robert Fisher, sewer authority.
James Stauffer, Eric Brubaker, and Don Good were all appointed to the township’s building code appeals board. The supervisors established and approved the 2019 treasurer’s bond as $1,500,000, with the option to raise the coverage if needed to cover the total funds for 2019.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
