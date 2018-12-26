- Beer: the real holiday spirit
Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes
Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new year knowing that their township supervisors held the line on taxes, with the real estate tax for 2019 remaining at last year’s rate of 1.17 mills.
“The supervisors’ goal is to have a balanced budget and we were able to do that this year without any adjustments to the real estate taxes,” said Township Manager Steve Sawyer, adding that there was no discussion on the possibility of raising taxes this year.
The supervisors approved the final 2019 budget at their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 18. The total general fund anticipated receipts are expected to be $3,302,900, according to Sawyer.
The largest increase in expenditures in the proposed 2019 budget is for police services. The cost for police protection will increase by $51,535 from 2018 to 2019.
“We’ve had a contract with the Ephrata Police Department since 2005 and it’s a fixed price contract with the borough,” Sawyer said. “Costs went up by 3.5 percent and this increase also covers additional police protection costs.”
The funding is not for any additional officers to be added to the force. The budgeted amount includes the township’s share of assigning an Ephrata Police Department officer to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, the township’s share of paying the school resource officer, and the township’s share of 2019 police capital purchases.
Real estate tax receipts are projected to be $915,000, projected earned income tax receipts of $1,218000, local service tax receipts of $207,000 and projected real estate transfer taxes of $205,000.
Total anticipated tax receipts are projected to be $2,567,000. Receipts from charges for services, including zoning, subdivision, land development, and building permit fees total $375,600.
Total general fund expenditures are projected to be $3,302,265.
The cost for contracting police services in 2019 will be $1,734,174. Anticipated expenditures for the highway department total $909,453. This includes liquid fuels funds used for the proposed 2019 road projects, as well as road department salaries, snow removal, traffic signal costs, fuel and equipment costs.
Road projects slated for 2019 include resurfacing Brossman and Church roads and seal-coating 13 roads.
Maintenance department salaries will be $128,750, and the highway salary for employees is $92,250.
The township could use the amount they receive from the state for liquid fuels tax for the highway department, but has not had to resort to that yet, Sawyer said.
About $50,000 is also included in the budget for the township’s MS4 Storm Water Program.
“That’s a fairly new figure, as the MS4 costs we budget for have only been around for the past few years,” Sawyer said. “The $50,000 for MS4 coverage includes paying for engineering services and inspections. Some money will go toward implementation as work continues on pollution reduction design plans.” The township has received their 2019-2024 NPDES general permit for storm water discharges from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The permit includes a pollution reduction plan that identifies specific projects, Sawyer said.
When implemented, the plans should result in a 10 percent reduction in sediment, a five percent reduction in phosphorus and a three percent reduction in nitrogen to local streams by the end of the five-year permit term, which will be 2023.
The township’s budget also includes contributions to the Pioneer and Friendship fire companies, to the community ambulance, and firemen’s workers compensation insurance costs, adding up to $119,500. That amount also includes funds received from the state Firemen’s Relief Association, which are projected to be $56,000. The Ephrata Public Library will also be receiving a contribution of $36,000, an increase of $1,000 from last year.
“The library makes a presentation to the supervisors each year and we try to honor their request,” Sawyer said.
The budget also includes a contribution to the Ephrata Recreation Center of $5,400 for the youth summer program and a one-time contribution of $2,500 for their building maintenance fund.
The township budget included $45,000 for rental fees from the maintenance building; $5,500 from the park pavilion and kitchen rental; and $2,000 from mobile home park permits.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
