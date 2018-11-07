- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Ephrata’s 5th Annual Luminary Tribute set for Nov. 10
Continuing a tradition begun on Veterans Day 2014, The Winters Leadership Memorial Committee will host a moving luminary tribute to those who died in combat while serving our country on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Approximately 400 luminaries will be placed at the site of Ephrata’s Veterans Plaza and along the Winters Memorial Trail. The luminaries, each representing a donation made to date toward the Veterans Plaza / Winters Leadership Memorial project, will honor the nearly 850,000 men and women who have given their lives in combat since the Revolutionary War.
“We’re very proud to continue this powerful tribute on Veterans Day, it’s a timely, visual reminder of the sacrifices made in defense of our nation,” said Patrick Burns, Ephrata Review News Editor and Co-Chair of the Winters Leadership Memorial Luminary Trail Committee.
“Since its dedication five years ago – with the extraordinary help of Mayor Ralph Mowen and Rebecca Gallagher – the Ephrata’s Veterans’ Plaza continues to honor all veterans from all wars,” Burns said.
The Luminary Tribute will begin at sunset on Saturday, November 11 and will conclude at 9 p.m. when the trail closes. Admission is free and open to all. Visitors are welcome to walk through the rows of lights,
The trail will be illuminated with the help of community volunteers, including members local Boy Scouts. Additionally, the students from Fulton Elementary School will place mini flags on the trail and Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company will be supporting the event by flying an American Flag over the trail via one of their ladder trucks.
Patriotic music, provided by Roger Fitzwater and Woodcrest Audio, will set the appropriate tone and refreshment will be available from Javateas’ food truck. A vintage WWII jeep provided by Barry Welsh will also be on display.
Prior to the luminary presentation, the inaugural Patriot Way five-mile run/one-mile walk, honoring Veterans will start at 9 a.m. at the Major Dick Winters statue at 229 Railroad Ave. Runners will cross the finish line at the same spot. It is the first of what is hoped to be an annual event is sponsored by Christian Endeavor (CE), at 403 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata, with a portion of the proceeds assisting local veteran families.
Runners can register for $30 before the day of the race ($35 race day) by picking up a flyer at the Ephrata Rec Center or online at bit.ly/5mileCErun. The one-mile walk will start at the same site (by donation) 10 minutes after the start of the five mile race.
