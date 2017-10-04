- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Fair holds fond memories
Fair week is all about food, fun, friends, family, and fond memories say the folks who haven’t missed a night at the Ephrata Fair for decades.
Now in its 99th year, the five-day fall festival known as the Ephrata Fair continues to captivate the entire community, with all roads leading to Ephrata during Fair Week.
Doug Wenger has been coming to the Ephrata Fair for the past 75 years.
Soon to be 80 years old, Wenger said, as a child, he and his siblings would sit on a wall outside his dad’s Main Street dental practice and watch all the activity.
“My dad was a dentist in Ephrata for 44 years and I’ve been coming to the fair since I was four or five,” Wenger said. “I remember we were so young that I didn’t go to school yet. “
Wenger, a retired physical education teacher at Conestoga Valley High School, met up with two other former teachers Friday evening; Sandra Frey and Pat Hogarth, both of Lancaster.
“We’ve been coming here since they had the Miss Lancaster County pageant at the fair and that was a long time ago,” Hogarth said.
The three had come to see two other teachers they worked with at Conestoga Valley High School: Denny Sweigart and Terry Gehman, Friday evening’s entertainment known as “The Den and Terry Duo.”
Now retired, Sweigart, a visual arts teacher, and Gehman, a band director and music teacher, joined with other musicians in the late 1960s to form “The Younger Brothers Band.”
After playing regional gigs for several years, they disbanded, with Sweigart and Gehman deciding years later to form a duo and take up the cause of classic rock.
Friday evening, their audience swayed along to the music or clapped their hands in appreciation of the duo’s sound.
Wenger, who now lives in Lititz, said the fair hasn’t changed that much over the years.
“There are a lot more stands and the crowds are bigger,” Wenger said, adding that the people have become ‘bigger,’ too. “The rides are in the same place. When I’m here, now, I like to watch the people.”
Wenger has plenty of fair memories from his high school years, when his entire football team would come out for an evening.
In 1954, one of Wenger’s classmates, Faye Reitz, won a brand new Chevrolet in the fair’s car raffle.
Sometime in the early 1950s, a pickpocket took Wenger’s wallet while he was walking along the midway. Wenger ran after the thief, but wasn’t able to catch him.
But most of Wenger’s fair memories are good ones, he said. Both he and his wife, Janice, always enjoy coming to the Fair.
“The only time I’ve missed the fair was in the 60s, when I was in basic training,” Wenger said.
Wenger was heading for his favorite foods; grilled cheeseburgers, fried oyster sandwiches and milkshakes.
“This is a tradition for us,” said Frey. “It’s a good way to start the fall.”
Hanging out on a street corner, husband and wife teams John and Nancy Gehman and Ray and Miriam Youndt of Akron reflected on all the good times they had as teenagers at the fair.
“We used to be here all the time during fair week; we used to come every night and hang out and we’d be the last ones to leave,” John Gehman said. “Now we just come to get something to eat and go home and relax.”
A few of Gehman’s favorites are Sammy’s Steaks, Fink’s French Fries, and any kind of funnel cakes.
Now at retirement age, the couple have been devout fair-goers since their teens, they said.
“It’s all about nostalgia,” said Nancy Gehman. “We used to hang out on the corner with our group and we had a great time.”
“I’d come just for the food,” said Ray Youndt. “It’s food you don’t eat at other times; everything fried. It’s real comfort food.”
“I loved it when the kids were small and we’d spend a whole day on “kids’ day,” and oh, that was nice,” Miriam said. “I brought my three children and then I brought my grandchildren.”
Over the years, while the fair has retained it wholesome family atmosphere, some of the fairgoers have changed, at least in appearance, John Gehman said.
“It was a more conservative time when we were younger,” Nancy Gehman explained.
With a cheese steak in each hand, Cliff Horst of Ephrata was taking in the fair with his family.
“I just come to eat,” Horst said. “I like something simple; cheese steaks, sandwiches, burgers.”
Wife, Dee, dug into an order of onion rings as she spoke about her fair memories.
“I think I first came here when I was 16 and I’ve been coming every year since; I wouldn’t miss it,” said Dee, who is 50. “I especially like the night life; when it gets dark and the lights come on, then it’s really a fair environment.”
The Horst’s daughter, Brittany Merklinger, brought their grandchildren Shayla, 6, and Michael, 3, for the rides. Baby Bradon, nine months, was only eligible for stroller rides this year.
“There was a time when we came for the kids, too,” Dee said. “I think it’s awesome how they have a kids’ day, when the rides are cheaper for them.”
The couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Chelsea, is at the fair every night with her friends, Dee said.
“I like running into people that I haven’t seen since last year’s fair,” Dee said. “Everybody has families, jobs, and things to do, so this is where we get to see everybody again.”
When Diane Barr was growing up in Lebanon, most of her relatives lived in Ephrata, so she never missed the fair.
“I’ve probably been coming since I was born,” she said. “Now, we generally come to get the toasted cheeseburgers and then we walk around.”
Diane and husband, Dale, were waiting for the band to start playing as they reminisced.
“We like to come here because it’s a tradition for us,” Diane said. “We’ll meet relatives and later we’ll take home eclairs and big cinnamon buns.”
“And we also like to lose at bingo,” Dale said, adding that they did win a six-pack of cupcakes on the cake wheel game.
Barbara and Robert Nissley have become entertainment groupies; they visited the Fair three nights in a row for the music. After hearing “The Den and Terry Duo” at 10,000 Villages, they decided to follow them to the Fair.
As the duo swung into “Wagon Wheel,” Barbara applauded in delight, saying it was one of her favorite songs.
“I’ve been coming to the fair since I was in high school, back in the 1960s,” Barbara Nissley said. “I really like the food, the entertainment, and meeting people I haven’t seen for the past year; it’s nice to do that.”
When husband Robert was in the Navy and stationed out of state, the couple weren’t able to attend Fair Week for years.
“We were gone for 10 years, and when we returned I was so glad to see that it hasn’t changed,” Barbara said. “You really miss things like this and it was good to get back. They don’t have things like this in Florida.”
About Marylouise Sholly
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When it...
- Posted October 5, 2017
- 0
- What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as...
-
Time to Fall for Job Opportunities at Gage Personnel
Now that autumn is here, it’s time to check into...
-
Near-perfect week at fair builds excitement for what’s to come for 100th year in 2018
The 99th Ephrata Fair is officially in the books. Now...
-
Fair holds fond memories
Fair week is all about food, fun, friends, family, and...
-
Library and DEI plan for the Unexpected
Unique new worldly downtown event features market, music, and $1K...
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When...
- October 5, 2017
- 0
-
What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
- October 4, 2017
- 0
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant...
- October 4, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: