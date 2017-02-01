Familiar ‘wise’ crack

The end of January is the prime time for Pennsylvania’s Great Horned Owls to be seen in local nesting sites. Ephrata’s Grater Community Park once again plays host to a large raptor pair. Photographed Monday, this owl is likely the female since the majority of the incubation is her responsibility. The male will provide her with a variety of small mammals and waterfowl during this period. In 28-35 days, two or three frizzy gray heads will once again be looking for food provided by both of the adult owls.

Photo and information by Mike Shull