Family at the heart of this search and rescue group
Family– the term was repeated over and over again by everyone in attendance at the banquet celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Middle Creek Search and Rescue (MIDSAR) team.
Started in 1994 by Ephrata natives Randy Maurer and Mike Musser, the team has been changing and saving the lives of hundreds of people across South Central Pennsylvania for years.
Looking around the room before the formalities began, it was evident in every greeting and every word exchanged that this was a special team of people, in it for nothing but the well-being of each other and their community.
“We are a team, we are a family,” Sue Hamberger, current MIDSAR chief, emphasized multiple times throughout the night. “It’s amazing how caring you all are towards people you don’t even know.”
In 1984, 6-year-old Mary Jo Wink, who had Down syndrome, wandered away from her family’s Caernarvon Township cabin in late November, where they were visiting for Thanksgiving. Maurer and Musser were just two of 200 people enlisted to help look for Wink in a search that lasted a full day. Her body was found the next day, having passed from hypothermia, right by the cabin her family had been staying in.
“I will never ever, as long as I live, forget the screams,” Maurer said, tears filling his eyes as he recalled that horrible day, remembering the moment the family was told their daughter had died.
“They haunt me to this day… I needed something good to come out of that.”
Ten years later, Maurer and Musser created that “something good” several times over for several different families.
“We’ve brought closure to so many families, and joy to even more,” stated Ken Bechtel, current member of MIDSAR, as he remembered his time with the team. “The team has been a steady resource for the seven counties we respond in, reuniting families with their lost — be it hiker, hunter, adult or child. We even look for despondent individuals. We’ve brought closure to so many families, and joy to even more.”
The need for search and rescue teams across the nation is crucial for locals, but keeping a well organized, committed, successful group of volunteers together for 25 years is no easy feat. MIDSAR, though, seems to continue the organization with ease, supported by the members of the team, their families, and the communities in which they serve.
Every search conducted by MIDSAR has ended in the location of the missing person, whether the story holds a happy or sad ending. The only exception so far, according to Bechtel, is their current open case — the search for Karl F. Messerschmidt, missing since March 18.
Operating on nothing but fundraisers and donations, members buy their own equipment and volunteer their time willingly in the name of service to families who need them in their worst times.
“I think it’s the people,” said MIDSAR president Sue Stauffer, in regards to the reason MIDSAR has lasted as long as it has, and why the team has always been so successful. “You know, everyone pitches in. We will show up with our trailer full of equipment we need for the search, and everything is ready to go and set up in minutes. Everyone always does what needs to be done without question.”
The praises wouldn’t stop. Members new and old constantly emphasized the strong, supportive family that has remained as the foundation of MIDSAR for 25 years.
“I really have to hand it all to Randy (Maurer),” communication officer Merle Weaver stated. “He set the standard for the culture at the beginning and that’s really what has kept this team so strong.”
Bill and Lori Moose, former members of MIDSAR, attended the event out of retirement, flying in from their Phoenix home just to see old friends and celebrate the milestone of an organization that has meant so much to them.
“We lived Search and Rescue,” Lori claimed. “This was, and is, our family.”
Bill, who was chief of MIDSAR after Maurer stepped down, beamed with pride while reminiscing about his days with the team.
“The big thing about this group is the way the people participate,” he said. “I’ve never seen a group work quite like that.”
After speeches and the presentation of a citation of recognition from Pennsylvania Representatives and the State Senate, presented by representatives Russ Diamond, David Zimmerman, and senators Mike Folmer and Katie Muth, the festivities continued with games, food, and conversation. The laughs were genuine, and the joy was overwhelming. There was no question of loyalty or commitment to the mission of MIDSAR from anyone in the room.
“The way things are going,” Bechtel said, “the team that started 25 years ago will be going for another 25, helping the community when they are needed.”
Carlee Nilphai is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review, and this was her first assignment. She welcomes your feedback at csnilphai@gmail.com.
About Carlee Nilphai
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey to recognize Vietnam Veterans in Lititz Friday
Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Sen. Pat Toomey to Participate in Vietnam...
- Posted March 28, 2019
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Celebrates Fourth Anniversary
From creamy coconut pie to luscious rhubarb sauce, the flavors...
-
Dental Care of Ephrata Cares for the Whole Family
For all of your dental care needs, Dental Care of...
-
Cases closed against former Mountain Top Associates
Denver Council at their March 25 meeting agreed to close...
-
Reamstown EMS seeks financial fix
Reamstown Fire Company Chief Scott Achey, painted a grim picture...
-
Purple and Gold Gala raises $69K for students
Over 280 guests attended the fifth annual Purple and Gold...
-
Akron to resurface Walnut Street
Akron Borough Council approved a motion to advertise for bids...
-
Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey to recognize Vietnam Veterans in Lititz Friday
Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Sen. Pat Toomey to Participate in...
- March 28, 2019
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Celebrates Fourth Anniversary
From creamy coconut pie to luscious rhubarb sauce, the...
- March 27, 2019
- 0
-
Dental Care of Ephrata Cares for the Whole Family
For all of your dental care needs, Dental Care...
- March 27, 2019
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Barb says:
-
Al & Sue Bonagura says:
-
Rosamaria Ramos says: