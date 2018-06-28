Fireworks, festival, fun on the 4th!

Everything you need to celebrate the nation’s birthday is right here in town next Wednesday.

It all starts with the Firecracker Five Mile Run (details on B1) at 8 a.m. before action shifts to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren for its annual festival

Community Fun Night is a free family event, held adjacent to the Lincoln Heights area, where Ephrata’s fireworks are set off. ECOB is located at 201 Crescent Avenue.

Come out and enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family, beginning at 5 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m., and ending with the Ephrata fireworks display. There will be live music, juggling demonstrations by the DKers, pony rides from 6-8 p.m., games, inflatables, barrel train rides, and a variety of delicious food.

Free entrance

Free games for kids

Free inflatables

Free barrel wagon rides

Free spin art

Free popcorn

Food stand

Milkshake stand

Parking by donation

Door prizes throughout the evening donated by local businesses (register at the welcome table)

Visit facebook.com/ephrata4th for more information.

And Ephrata is once again blessed with a free fireworks show, thanks to the generosity of several community sponsors (listed in ad on page A-11).

The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and parking is available at the Ephrata Rec Center, middle school and high school. Rain date is Thursday, July 5

The fireworks are coordinated by the Ephrata Recreation Center and Executive Director Jim Summers said they are still in need of funds for the show.

If you are able to donate, please contact him at 717-738-1167×107.