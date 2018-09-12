- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Flooding Issues Challenge Boro Emergency Crews
Fire companies responded to 62 water-related rescues in August
By Marylouise Sholly
With more rainy weather possibly on the way, courtesy of Hurricane Florence barreling up the East Coast, Ephrata’s Mayor Ralph Mowen cautioned residents to take care and use common sense to stay safe.
“Both fire companies had several water rescues; they’ve had a very busy few weeks involved in those rescues,” Mowen said at Monday’s Ephrata Borough Council voting session. “Much of the time it was because people ignored road barriers. It all comes back to people ignoring the advice ‘turn around, don’t drown.’”
This past August was an unusual few weeks for the Pioneer and Lincoln fire companies in the borough, who had to deal with uncommon downpours and resultant rescues during three different times over the course of one month.
In a report from Pioneer Fire Chief Michael Kiefer, it was noted that during Aug. 3 and 4, the fire company responded to a total of 16 water rescue-related incidents.
During the second round of rainfall on Aug. 21 and 22, the fire company crews participated in 20 water rescues, and on Aug. 31, crews answered a total of eight water rescue operations.
That afternoon, Kiefer reported, the crew was assisting in the Mount Joy/Manheim area after that region received more than 10 inches of rain.
“I’d like to ask people to please don’t even go near the barricades (during storms),” said Councilman Tim Barr. “People don’t seem to be getting the message…maybe we should say ‘turn around or you will drown.’ “
The Pioneer crews responded to people stranded in their vehicles, people stranded in water, families trapped inside their homes due to rising water, and a handicapped driver trapped inside his car.
At one point, firefighter crews in the Henn/Niss Avenue area were told by residents that a propane tank was breaking loose from a home and leaking propane.
The tank had to be secured, and the leak stopped before crews could rescue people trapped by the floodwaters in their homes.
In the same area, several of the residents were standing in the street, in water, after their homes became flooded and had to be evacuated.
In another rescue, the fire company was called to pick up several people in the water after their kayaks had overturned.
The Pioneer’s boat and water team was engaged in service for many of the rescues.
The fire department also worked with Ephrata Emergency Management personnel and the police department to extricate people from hazardous situations.
People had been rescued from vehicles, homes, and open water, the fire chief reported. Only one family needed another place to stay after being rescued from their home and they were turned over to the Red Cross for lodgings, according to Kiefer’s report.
According to a report submitted by Lincoln Fire Company’s Chief Richard Gehman, during the three storms Lincoln crews responded to 18 water rescue calls, 14 residential flooding calls, six other storm related calls and one evacuation of a neighborhood.
The Lincoln Fire Company also assisted in staffing the Pioneer Company’s boat with water-rescue trained volunteers.
Damaged equipment from water rescue calls and storm related calls amounted to $4,300, according to Gehman’s report.
The Lincoln Fire Company answered a total of 57 calls, with 527 firefighters and 36 fire police responding, adding up to 615 volunteer hours for the month, according to Chief Gehman’s report.
Along with Ephrata Borough, the two fire companies responded to storm-related calls in Denver Borough and West Cocalico, Earl, West Earl, Ephrata, Elizabeth, and Clay townships.
Ephrata’s Police Chief William Harvey advised people to use caution during times of flooding. As for this coming week, Harvey said people should “keep their eyes on the skies” to be alert and know what’s coming.
If rains turn torrential, the chief advised staying off the roads as much as possible.
Anti-drug group
In another matter, Mayor Mowen presented the month’s “Municipal Moment,” updating council on the “Ephrata Cares” anti-drug group.
The addiction-prevention initiative was formed last March after Mowen and Chief Harvey shared concerns about the rising number of deaths due to opioid addiction.
“We put together a list of professional people and individuals who we thought might have ideas for the group,” Mowen said. “We need to slow down the scourge, the epidemic, of substance abuse.”
Mowen looked at other municipalities who had similar programs in place, such as Elizabethtown.
“We determined we would set up three different priorities,” Mowen said.
Those three pillars of the group are prevention and education, recovery, and law enforcement.
Several community entities joined with the Ephrata Cares group, including the area ministerium, Wellspan Health, the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Area School District, Compass Mark, Welsh Mt. Health, Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Coalition, and the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.
A kickoff for the group at Ephrata High School brought out more than 150 people, Mowen said.
This past spring, a film, “Anonymous People,” about people in recovery, was shown in the New Main Theater, with the assistance of owner Penn Ketchum, and the theater was packed, Mowen said. Many people participated in the question and answer period after the film, he said.
“Our mission is to raise awareness in the Ephrata area of heroin and other drugs and we will provide support to all those battling addiction,” Mowen said. “We also want to look at root causes; why do people engage in risky behaviors?”
Christine Glover, community prevention mobilizer with Compass Mark, also spoke about future plans of Ephrata Cares.
A program that was begun more than 20 years ago, and was called “Character: We’ve Got It,” is returning with a new name, “Character Matters.”
The focus of the program remains the same; each month a strong character trait will be identified and discussed with young people.
“Each month, the program had an impact on individuals and showing how to make proper choices,” Glover said. “We can teach about resiliency; how people can bounce back when things go wrong.”
Ephrata Cares meets the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in City Gate, at the intersection of Washington and Main streets, Mowen said.
“We’re always looking for individuals willing to help to reduce the impact of drugs and substance abuse in our community,” Mowen said.
On Oct. 6, beginning at 11 a.m., Ephrata Cares will hold a “Recovery Walk” in Grater Memorial Park. Everyone is invited to come and take a short walk.
In a related matter, the Lincoln Fire Department recently trained 25 members how to administer Narcan, a medication used to prevent overdose deaths.
Funding for the training came from the county district attorney’s office.
“That should be a help in saving lives,” Mowen said. In other matters, council approved a request from the Ephrata Farmers Day Association to waive the borough code regarding livestock within the borough in order to conduct livestock judging and a petting zoo for the 2018 Ephrata Fair during the week of Sept. 24 to 29.
Council also approved a request from the Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376 to close South State Street between Fulton and West Franklin streets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24 for the annual Jack Frost parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 25.
A 5K Purple and Gold Color Run, sponsored by the Ephrata Area Education Foundation was approved Monday night, and will be held Saturday, Sept.22, beginning at 8 a.m. The color run will use streets in the Lincoln Heights section of the borough, as well as Hammon Avenue. This will be the sixth year for this event, but the first that borough streets have been included as part of the run route.
Also approved is a five-mile race to be held by the “Christian Endeavor” group, beginning at the intersection of Fulton and Maple streets, continuing to the Linear Trail, and returning to the finish line at the Dick Winters Memorial at the Fulton Trail parking area. The race will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, in conjunction with Veterans’ Day weekend.
The 2019 Pension Certification Report was also approved, which outlines the borough’s obligation to each pension plan. The 2019 defined benefit police pension plan will be $609,314 and the 2019 borough pension plan will be $487,728. The 2019 contribution retirement plan will be $29,084.
