For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a year and a half ago is returning as its president.
J. Peter Lindquist said he has been in the newspaper business for about 35 years and spent 12 of them at the publication — often called the “farmers’ bible” — as assistant general manager and then vice president.
The massive weekly publication based in Ephrata focuses on Pennsylvania but reaches from Virginia to Maine, with net paid circulation close to 57,000.
Like LNP and the three local weeklies — The Ephrata Review, Lititz Record Express and The Elizabethtown Advocate — Lancaster Farming is owned by LNP Media Group.
Lindquist succeeds Bill Burgess, who retired Aug. 2 after leading the paper for 21 years.
“He and I worked closely together building the team effort that we have here,” Lindquist said, noting that before their time at Lancaster Farming, they had worked together at a paper in the West Chester area early in his career.
Lindquist described himself as excited to be back and eager “to call on old acquaintances and advertisers.”
Steve Seeber, the paper’s editor, said the publication will be “in good hands” under Lindquist.
“Pete was a big part of the Lancaster Farming family for many years, so his return from retirement is exciting news,” Seeber said. “Our future depends on leadership that can balance tradition and innovation.”
Caroline Muraro, president of LNP Media Group, said: “I’m thrilled to have Pete Lindquist and his deep knowledge of the Lancaster Farming brand back with our organization. Pete will ensure that Lancaster Farming stays innovative in providing advertisers ways to reach existing and new audiences.”
Growth plans
Lindquist went on to be group publisher of newspapers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before coming to Lancaster.
Lindquist said he is 64 and married with four grown children and three grandchildren. He lives in Narvon on a crop farm that he rents to neighbors.
“I’ve always been active in agriculture,” he said, noting that he has an orchard and a large garden.
Lindquist said he wants to grow the paper both in print – “more people need to see it and know about it, especially in the outlying areas” — and digitally.
He identified the paper’s website and lancasterfarminglocator.com as forums the paper will build upon “to create more opportunities for our advertisers and our readers.”
Heather Stauffer is a staff writer at LNP. She can be contacted at hstauffer@lnpnews.com
