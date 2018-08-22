Home   >   News   >   Forget me not

Forget me not

By on August 22, 2018

Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition

An invisible neighborhood “should” be officially recognized by Clay Township by Jan. 1, 2019, the township in which it resides.

“We have no police protection, we have no speed limits in the development, there’s young kids in the development, so we need the township to take over, so they can take care of the streets and the traffic,” said Richard Bernarduci, a property owner in Wildflower Pond development.

It’s been almost 17 surreal years that township snow plows skip by Wildflower in storms. But this is no sci-fi movie even though the neighborhood has a street called Forget Me Not Drive.
Questions of financial responsibility swirled around this Bermuda Triangle of Ephrata which was built in the early 2000s. The developer, the homeowners’ association, the homeowners, the township were all involved, but not. The media seemed to also treat Wildflower as invisible.

“We’ve been paying taxes for almost 17 years and haven’t gotten too much for it,” said Bernarduci, the only homeowner present at the Aug. 13 Clay Township meeting. The township won’t take responsibility for the streets until they are “dedicated” to them, and the streets couldn’t be dedicated until the homeowners’ association (HOA) was in place.

“We’re finally getting the homeowners’ association up and running and we hope to get things moving by Jan. 1. so the streets can be dedicated,” said Bernarduci, the new and first president of the HOA. The township and HOA are busy bringing Wildflower into the 21st century. The township solicitor, Jennifer Mejia, spent a day driving strangely around the neighborhood, stopping and going in what seemed to be erratic fashion.

“I had to find out which place on the street should have a “stop” and which should be a “through”. “There are a lot of them,” said Mejia.
There were no police to question Mejia’s driving actions. Some surrounding residents of Clay, however, do not forget Wildflower.

“We have speeding cars down through the development,” said Bernarduci. “One night I witnessed two cars racing side-by-side, racing down our street.”
The developer, Dr. Carlton Busco, also a working family physician, tried to turn over more responsibility of Wildflower to the HOA a few years ago, but there was no HOA. Busco did not attend the meeting.

Wildflower has gone through problems with missing street lights, new sidewalks completely redone because they were not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, cracks in the streets, big sinkholes, driveways too steep, large trees growing out of the water retention basin.

“It’s been a long road,” said Bernarduci.

Mejia talked about the readiness of documents for the dedication of the streets, maintenance agreements, and a draft ordinance. “I don’t see a problem, unless there’s a hiccup, we’re ready” said Mejia.
The township is allowing the first HOA meeting to be held in their conference room in December.

“We’re moving forward, it’s about time,” said Bernarduci.

Michele Walter Fry welcomes your comments at michelewalterfry@gmail.com. 

