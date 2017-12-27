Home   >   News   >   Fromm wins 99th as Eagles down Mules

Cocalico senior Ben Fromm earned his 99th career victory last Thursday night in Quarryville to help propel the Eagles to a 39-26 victory over host Solanco in Section One wrestling action.

Fromm earned a hard-fought 5-2 decision at 195 pounds over Solanco’s Nick Yannutz to put the Eagles up 33-23 with two bouts to go. Joe Bearinger’s forfeit win at 220 then clinched the team victory for the Eagles, who improved to a perfect 3-0 in Section One play.

Solanco (2-1) hung within striking distance for most of the way but the Eagles never relinquished the lead after Kayde Althouse knocked off the Mules’ Sheldon Peiffer, 10-9 at 120 pounds.

George Swann (132) earned the lone fall for Cocalico while Alex May (152) added a key decision. Seth Fritz (113), Josiah Gehr (126), Joe Zimmerman (170) and Bearinger all won by forfeit for the Eagles.

Up next, Cocalico will compete at the Bethlehem classic Thursday and Friday where Fromm will look to reach the 100 win club. A year ago, Cocalico placed 18th among 32 teams and had two wrestlers, including Fromm (5th place), reach the medal stand.

The Eagles will return to Section One action January 3 when they host Manheim Township at 7 p.m.

Ephrata, meanwhile, will compete in the Hatboro-Horsham Tournament this Friday and Saturday before returning to Section Two play Jan. 3 to host Manheim Central.

 

