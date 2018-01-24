Fulfilling a mission; café announces closing

The Café at Ten Thousand Villages has always held a place in the hearts of local residents, using it as a haven to gather and talk about the week, or to simply enjoy live music on Friday nights.

The non-profit company works steadily to ensure their business activities are supporting their artisan partners all over the world, and as a part of that process, Ten Thousand Villages has decided to discontinue their active food and beverage service in the café after Saturday, Feb. 3.

“We appreciate the Café staff and their talents and the welcoming service they have provided to the community,” said Becca Stamp, brand communications manager for Ten Thousand Villages. “Customers have expressed that they are sad to see that food service is ending and we certainly recognize that the café has been a special place for friends and neighbors to meet up.”

Ten Thousand Villages is wholeheartedly committed to their mission of creating income opportunities for artisans in developing countries by sharing their products and stories within their markets.

“We are incredibly grateful for the way this community has supported that mission, fair trade, and our artisan partners in developing countries for decades. With their purchases, our customers have made an incredible impact in the lives of people around the world,” Stamp said. “In 2017 alone, our customers’ purchases provided $3 million to more than 20,000 makers working in 30 countries.”

Although food service will be ending, Friday night music will continue as scheduled through March 30. As they look to repurpose the café space, they are not planning to continue music nights after the final live music date, but until then, “bring your own” food will still be an option since food service will not be available.

“We will also begin sampling our fair trade coffee in the store, as we do in our other locations,” Stamp mentioned.

Storytime on the Carpet in the Bunyaad rug room has also been an important part of the experience at Ten Thousand Villages, sharing stories of fair trade and cultures from around the world with children. As food service comes to a close in the café, Storytime on the Carpet will continue.

While future plans for the café space are not yet definite, the store team continues to work together to explore different ideas that aligns with their core mission in supporting their artisan partners around the world.

Residents are encouraged to visit the café through it’s final day, as well as taking the time to enjoy the earthy folk music of Julie Kucks and Peter Christiansen, who will be the live musical entertainment on Friday, Feb. 2.

The Café at Ten Thousand Villages is located at 240 North Reading Road, Ephrata. Learn more about their mission at tenthousandvillages.com.

