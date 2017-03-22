Home   >   News   >   Get out! Spring is really Here?

Get out! Spring is really Here?

By on March 22, 2017

One week after nearly a foot of snow, the melt is on as temperatures soar.

Just a week after having off school for Winter Storm Stella, Ephrata students were all smiles on the first days of spring.

Monday, they were lined up for some free ice cream after school at Dairy Queen, while others took in a tennis match Tuesday, as the temperatures reached near 60, and saw the Mounts’ Ryan McKim on the now cleared courts and green grass in the background.

In bottom photo, Ephrata Borough workers brought another “sign” of spring, with the annual changing of the banners along downtown streets.

We would mention that the five-day forecast has a return to chilly temperatures, but prefer to spring forward with only positive thoughts.

