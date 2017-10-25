- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Getting ‘pumped’ for Halloween
Pumpkins used to be just orange and came in two sizes, big and small, and you hoped they lasted until Halloween before someone smashed it on the sidewalk.
Halloween, or All Hallows’ Eve, traces its roots to Celtic harvest traditions. In the United States, it has become a huge commercial holiday, second only to Christmas, and the jack-o’-lantern pumpkin is synonymous with the occasion.
Lancaster County is not only a prime source for jack-o’-lanterns, but also a great variety of pumpkins in all sizes, shapes and colors with names like Cotton Candy, Amish Splendor, Blue Lakota and Long Island Cheese. Designer white pumpkins, called Ghosts, burst on the scene in the past few years and continue to be popular.
Part of the Cucurbita, or gourd, family which includes watermelons, cantaloupes, cucumbers, and squash, pumpkins are native to the Western Hemisphere and were brought back to Europe by explorers during the Age of Discovery.
Locally, pumpkins can and are grown on farms as a cash crop, and in backyards to sell from small stands or wagons with cardboard signs on the front lawn. They can be sold directly from farm to wholesalers too at about 20 cents a pound. And Lancaster County pumpkins from one of the produce auctions can be shipped up to 1,000 miles in any direction during the fall. On a Wednesday at Leola Produce Auction, 100,000 pumpkins can be sold in four to five hours in sizes that fit in your palm to those that take a forklift to move. Almost all of the commercial pumpkin retailers in Lancaster County buy some variety of pumpkin at LPA to supplement what they grow to sell.
For several years, one of the largest operations in the East was in Gap, where 800 acres was devoted to pumpkins in a huge commercial venture. Between 1,600 and 2,800 pumpkins can be grown on an acre, so 800 acres kept pickers busy for weeks.
And pumpkins don’t end with Halloween. Here, they continue to be sold through November as decorations and as a source for some great pies before they are replaced with snowmen and Christmas decorations. The hogs, many times, get what’s left.
Jeff Stoltzfus, in charge of food safety at Penn State Extension in Lancaster, estimates a total of 12 million pounds of pumpkins are sold in the four weeks between September and Halloween at the county produce auctions (Leola, Weaverland and Oxford). And, he says, this does not include pumpkin farmers who sell direct to wholesalers who send 18-wheelers down narrow farm lanes to load up bins of pumpkins for suburban New York City, similar to the flatbeds loaded with Christmas trees from New England in late November and December.
Although Pennsylvania, and especially Lancaster County, is a huge pumpkin producing region, it is not the largest in the country. That honor goes to Illinois with a $33 million industry where 12,000 of the 16,000 acres of pumpkins grown are destined for processing. Ninety-five percent of those go into canned pumpkins, primarily at Libby’s, owned by Nestle Corporation. Libby’s, in Morton, Ill., is largest processor of pumpkins in the world with an estimated 80 percent market share.
Other top pumpkin producing states include Michigan and California, as well as Pennsylvania. Total pumpkin production in the United States, according Stoltzfus, is about one billion pounds, accounting for about $100 million in farm sales. It is estimated there are 94 million pounds of pumpkins just grown in Pennsylvania.
A pumpkin will take 90-120 days to mature, and many times they are planted in Lancaster County in late spring on fields that already have grown strawberries or another early crop.
Art Petrosemolo is a freelance feature writer and photographer who recently retired to this area from New Jersey. He welcomes reader feedback at artpetrosemolo@comcast.net.
