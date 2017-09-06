- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Girl Scout camp to open at limited capacity
Camp Furnace Hills, a camp for Girl Scouts since 1947, will remain open, although in a limited capacity, according to the Girl Scout Council that administers programs for Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA.
On Feb. 25 of this year, a severe wind storm blew through the camp, felling hundreds of trees and either demolishing or damaging a number of the camp’s buildings. Girl Scout officials weren’t sure the camp would be reopened due to the damage.
Last week, GSHPA announced that 10 acres of the property would continue as a Girl Scout camp, using the same name.
The camp currently consists of 325 acres and is located in East Cocalico and Clay townships in Lancaster County.
The use of the remaining 315 acres hasn’t been decided.
After the announcement the camp would remain open, Veronica Longenecker, chairwoman of the GSHPA board of directors, said the next step will be to review what buildings and amenities remain at the lower portion of the camp.
“Basically, we want to keep everything east of Girl Scout Road,” Longenecker said, adding this particular area is referred to as the lower camp.
Last year, Camp Furnace Hills was one of seven properties under review by the board of directors of GSHPA as the group planned for the future of Scouts in the 30-county region.
All camps and outdoor programs were being assessed by a committee as part of the GSHPA strategic plan, according to Ellen Kyzer, CEO of GSHPA.
Wendy Musser, Lititz, a parent volunteer for Ephrata Troop 70256, was stranded at Camp Furnace Hills after the February storm, along with her 14-year-old daughter, Abby.
“I’m thankful they’ve chosen not to close the camp for the girls, but for me, that 10 acres is not enough,” Musser said. “Many of us have questions.”
“I hope the Girl Scout Council just realizes if they want to grow membership, they can’t reduce opportunities that are in this area,” Musser said.
Several lodges, cabins, and the historic 19th century Foxfire House on the property escaped damage from the storm, Longenecker said.
“We’re going to be looking at the needs of the Girl Scouts,” Longenecker said. “If we need another lodge, potentially there may be building going on. We’re going to be asking ‘what do the troops need’ and that’s going to take a bit of time.
“We’ll have to have those conversations to look at how we’ll use the camp in the future.”
As a child, Musser was a Campfire Girl, so she understands the importance of camping, she said.
“Camp Furnace Hills is a place where the girls get to experience the outdoors, learn new skills, and work on badges,” Musser said. “It’s also a great place for the girls to socialize.”
Girl Scout troops from Lebanon and Berks counties also use the camp, Musser said, adding that is was great to have such a large, well-appointed camp so close.
As soon as daughter Abby was old enough to join a Scout troop — as a Daisy in kindergarten — Abby has been in Scouting, Musser said, adding that the experience has been meaningful for her daughter.
As a volunteer, Musser has been involved with Girl Scouting for the past 10 years.
The Mussers have camped in tents, cabins, and lodges at Furnace Hills, while also participating in activities that ranged from hiking to archery.
The remaining 10 acres of Camp Furnace Hills is on the lower part of the camp, Musser said, and buildings there include enclosed cottages and historic buildings.
But the upper half of the camp, the part that was more heavily damaged by the storm, contained the Scouts’ dining hall, kitchen, multi purpose/craft hall, archery range, stables, and an in-ground pool.
“Those buildings are all on the upper side, and those we lose,” Musser said.
Some cabins and tent areas are also located at the upper part of the camp, as well as numerous hiking trails, she said.
A number of upper-camp buildings have been destroyed, Musser was told.
“The statement from council said they would try to provide us with what we need, but that was a very generalized statement,” Musser said. “Will they provide other cabins? New tenting areas? Give us a new dining hall?”
The dining hall is still standing, Musser said, but she can’t account for the status of many of the buildings, since she hasn’t been able to return to the camp since the storm. For safety reasons, no one was allowed on the property until the damaged trees had been cleared away.
Still, Musser has concerns.
“I’m sure we didn’t use the entire 300-plus acres, but will this be enough?” Musser asked. “Couldn’t we keep more acres to have the structures on the other side of the road?”
The camp was covered by insurance, Musser said, adding she would like to know why the damaged structures can’t be repaired.
To increase interest in Scouting, more programs could be revamped, Musser said, or they could return to tried and true camping experiences like horseback riding or archery.
If the council decides to go forward with new structures, a capitol campaign may be a possibility, Longenecker said.
The entire 325 acre camp belongs to the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pa, and if any portion of the acreage will be up for sale hasn’t been decided, Longenecker said.
“We’re going to do research to look at how we want to go forward with that property,” Longenecker said.
Meanwhile, the camp will be open for multiple troops, for day camping, and for weekend outings, she said.
Longenecker said she is not sure how many of the buildings at the site remain. While the Foxfire House escaped damage, the nearby Foxfire barn was severely damaged by the storm and had to be demolished.
Most of the acreage is wooded.
“We’ll engage with Girl Scouts and leaders to see what they want, then, potentially there may be a capitol campaign,” Longenecker said. “We want to look at opportunities for Girl Scouting and we’ll do an exploration of what we need and what the troop leaders would like to see.”
