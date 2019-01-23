Girls prepare to blaze a trail to Eagle

The national story about the evolving Boy Scouts of America took a local turn Monday night, Dec. 17, when former Scoutmaster Abraham Shrom signed an application to charter a new troop in West Earl Township. Shrom was at the quarterly Court of Honor held by Boy Scout Troop 83 of Leola, which is composed of boys, and Venturing Crew 82, which is composed of girls.

When the application Shrom signed is approved by the national Boy Scout organization, the girls in Venturing Crew 82 will continue as members of that organization. On Feb. 1, they will also become members of Troop 82, on the same day that Boy Scouts of America will transition to its new name, Scouts BSA.

Erin Blank, Troop 82 Scoutmaster, explained why all this was happening.

“Girls want to be able to earn the Eagle Scout rank,” she said. “It has been closed to them until now.”

Venturing Crews have been a part of the Boy Scout program for years. Crews can be all male, all female, or co-ed, and are open to youths 14 to 20 years old. Venture Crew 82 and Troop 82 will be all female.

Venturers do many of the same outdoorsy and community service things Scouts do, and proceed through a number of ranks as Scouts do. One might think that active Venturers would be able to get credit for their hard-earned skills and service as they transition to Scouts. Not so, said Blank, who will continue to lead Venture Crew 82 as she takes on the job of Scoutmaster for Troop 82: “On Feb. 1, every new Troop 82 Scout will start as a Scout — the lowest rank.”

Nothing any of the new Scouts has done before Feb. 1 will count towards rank or towards the 21 merit badges each will need to qualify for the Eagle badge. Before they get to Eagle, they will have to progress through the ranks &tstr; Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and then the Eagle, Scouting’s highest rank.

Boy Scouts of America members have had to complete their Eagle requirements by the time they were 18 years old. That requirement will stand for Scouts BSA members as well, but since many of the new Troop 82 Scouts are approaching their 18th birthdays, Blank said they will apply for a dispensation that will allow them to continue to work towards their Eagle badges beyond their 18th birthdays.

When asked if the turmoil in the national scouting program is having a local effect, Blank said no. The Pennsylvania Dutch Council is aligned with the national Scouts BSA, but the council has its own financial structure and owns its two camps &tstr; Camp Mack in Lancaster County and Camp Bashore in Lebanon County.

