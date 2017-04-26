Home   >   News   >   Grease was the word…

Grease was the word…

April 26, 2017
An enthusiastic cast belted out a number in a pre-performance opening-night rehearsal for Grease.

A pre-performance rehearsal before the curtain rose on opening night for Grease featured cast members, left to right, Eliza Mull, Shane Wright, Jerel Straley, Bella Torres, Riley Martin, Halle Snyder, Steven Homan, and Carly Ludwig.

Lance Kopp, an actual DJ, was on hand for all three performances of Grease.

A pre-performance rehearsal featured Dana Battle and Tristin Swarr, to the left, and, front to back, Eliza Mull, Riley Martin, Olivia Schmid and Gwendolyn Rearich.

Riley Martin took a turn at the wheel of the 57 T-bird that belongs to his dad, Troy Martin, shortly before the curtain rose on the EHS production of Grease. Fellow cast member Halle Snyder joined him for a photo.

If you had a time machine and brought back two really good looking high school students from 1958 and put them into a 1957 Thunderbird, they would look exactly like Bella Torres and Jerel Straley.

Opening night jitters didnt seem to be affecting cast members Isabella Sickafus, left, and Deanna Martin as they waited for the curtain to open on their first public performance of Grease.

Grease cheerleaders Dana Battle (left) and Olivia Schmid practice their stuff before the curtain rose on opening night.

Most of the Grease cast gathered around Troy Martins 57 T-bird shortly before the curtain rose for opening night.

Director Irving Gonzalez and choral director Jackie Owsinski took a moment to savor the comforts of Troy Martins 57 Thunderbird Thursday before the opening night performance of Grease.

Axle Snappers and their rods added some 50s flavor to last Thursdays opening night of Grease. The club members are, left to right: Tim Kilhefner with his Rat Rod; Tim Auker, 55 Chevy; Troy Martin, 57 Thunderbird; Steve Auker, 57 Chevy, and Paul Good, who brought both the 67 Dodge Coronet and a shiny blue 34 Ford.

Axle Snappers and their rods added some 50s flavor to last Thursdays opening night of Grease. The club members are, left to right: Tim Kilhefner with his Rat Rod; Tim Auker, 55 Chevy; Troy Martin, 57 Thunderbird; Steve Auker, 57 Chevy, and Paul Good, who brought both the 67 Dodge Coronet and a shiny blue 34 Ford.

Ensemble members of the Grease cast let off some steam shortly before the curtain rose for opening night. They are, left to right Veronica Fatusin, Nicole Martin, Krystal Cowan, and Elizabeth Hammond.

Photos by Dick Wanner

