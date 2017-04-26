Grease was the word…

An enthusiastic cast belted out a number in a pre-performance opening-night rehearsal for Grease.
A pre-performance rehearsal before the curtain rose on opening night for Grease featured cast members, left to right, Eliza Mull, Shane Wright, Jerel Straley, Bella Torres, Riley Martin, Halle Snyder, Steven Homan, and Carly Ludwig.
Lance Kopp, an actual DJ, was on hand for all three performances of Grease.
A pre-performance rehearsal featured Dana Battle and Tristin Swarr, to the left, and, front to back, Eliza Mull, Riley Martin, Olivia Schmid and Gwendolyn Rearich.
Riley Martin took a turn at the wheel of the 57 T-bird that belongs to his dad, Troy Martin, shortly before the curtain rose on the EHS production of Grease. Fellow cast member Halle Snyder joined him for a photo.
If you had a time machine and brought back two really good looking high school students from 1958 and put them into a 1957 Thunderbird, they would look exactly like Bella Torres and Jerel Straley.
Opening night jitters didnt seem to be affecting cast members Isabella Sickafus, left, and Deanna Martin as they waited for the curtain to open on their first public performance of Grease.
Grease cheerleaders Dana Battle (left) and Olivia Schmid practice their stuff before the curtain rose on opening night.
Most of the Grease cast gathered around Troy Martins 57 T-bird shortly before the curtain rose for opening night.
Director Irving Gonzalez and choral director Jackie Owsinski took a moment to savor the comforts of Troy Martins 57 Thunderbird Thursday before the opening night performance of Grease.
Axle Snappers and their rods added some 50s flavor to last Thursdays opening night of Grease. The club members are, left to right: Tim Kilhefner with his Rat Rod; Tim Auker, 55 Chevy; Troy Martin, 57 Thunderbird; Steve Auker, 57 Chevy, and Paul Good, who brought both the 67 Dodge Coronet and a shiny blue 34 Ford.
Ensemble members of the Grease cast let off some steam shortly before the curtain rose for opening night. They are, left to right Veronica Fatusin, Nicole Martin, Krystal Cowan, and Elizabeth Hammond.
