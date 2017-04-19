‘Grease is the word’ at EHS

Ephrata High School Theater Program proudly presents “Grease: School Version,” which allows audiences of all ages to enjoy the classic characters and music of the original theatrical and film versions of this beloved musical.

While edited for content and language, Grease: School Edition does not edit any of the FUN and nostalgia! Enjoy a night out with the whole family and relive the classic music of Grease with memorable songs including “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Grease Lightnin,’” “Born to Hand Jive” and many more.

This electrifyin’ musical will make you want to join in the hand jive and shout, “A-wop-bab-a-lu-mop Ahh-wop-bam-boom!” You gotta wake up and shape up and get your tickets today with performance dates of Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Student tickets are $7 and adult tickets are $10. See the Ephrata Area School District for the link to order your tickets today.

There will be a Disc Jockey Extravaganza each evening starting at 6:30 p.m.

Weather permitting, each evening, beginning at 5:45 p.m. there will be a Classic Car Show with the cars provided by Axel Snappers.

There are over 65 students in the production, including cast, pit, and stage crew.

The cast includes:

Seniors

Isabella Torres, Rizzo

Stephanie Beiler, Sandy

Steven Homan, Sonny

Eliza Mull, Frenchy

Shane Wright, Doody

Halle Snyder, Jan

Dana Battle, Patty

Emily Walker, Miss Lynch

Ellis Vogt, Danny

Junior

Jerel Straley, Kenickie

Sophomore

Carly Ludwig, Marty

Freshman

Riley Martin, Roger