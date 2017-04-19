Home   >   News   >   ‘Grease is the word’ at EHS

By on April 19, 2017
It's almost time for the curtain to go up on Ephrata High School's production of "Grease: School Ver-sion," running April 20-22 at 7 p.m. Cast members include (front, left to right) Stephanie Beiler as Sandy; Ellis Vogt as Danny; (back, l-r) Halle Snyder as Jan; Riley Martin as Roger; Eliza Mull as Frenchy; Steve Homan as Sonny; Emily Walker as Miss Lynch; Dana Battle as Patty; Shane Wright as Doody; Carly Ludwig as Marty; Bella Torres as Rizzo; Jerel Straley as Kenickie. Photo by Missi Mortimer

Ephrata High School Theater Program proudly presents “Grease: School Version,” which allows audiences of all ages to enjoy the classic characters and music of the original theatrical and film versions of this beloved musical.

While edited for content and language, Grease: School Edition does not edit any of the FUN and nostalgia! Enjoy a night out with the whole family and relive the classic music of Grease with memorable songs including “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Grease Lightnin,’” “Born to Hand Jive” and many more.

This electrifyin’ musical will make you want to join in the hand jive and shout, “A-wop-bab-a-lu-mop Ahh-wop-bam-boom!” You gotta wake up and shape up and get your tickets today with performance dates of Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Student tickets are $7 and adult tickets are $10. See the Ephrata Area School District for the link to order your tickets today.

There will be a Disc Jockey Extravaganza each evening starting at 6:30 p.m.

Weather permitting, each evening, beginning at 5:45 p.m. there will be a Classic Car Show with the cars provided by Axel Snappers.

There are over 65 students in the production, including cast, pit, and stage crew.

The cast includes:

Seniors

  • Isabella Torres, Rizzo
  • Stephanie Beiler, Sandy
  • Steven Homan, Sonny
  • Eliza Mull, Frenchy
  • Shane Wright, Doody
  • Halle Snyder, Jan
  • Dana Battle, Patty
  • Emily Walker, Miss Lynch
  • Ellis Vogt, Danny

Junior

  • Jerel Straley, Kenickie

Sophomore

  • Carly Ludwig, Marty

Freshman

  • Riley Martin, Roger

