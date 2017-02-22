‘Groundhogwash’

Photos by Kirk Neidermyer

Though several furry weather prognosticators said we’d have six more weeks of winter back at the beginning of the month, thousands of majestic feathered creatures provided a setting that said otherwise last weekend.

Following a chilly Friday, a winter “heatwave” began that could end up resulting in this being the warmest February on record when it’s all said and done, according to Millersville University’s Eric Horst.

Last weekend saw temperatures reach 70 as carloads packed the Middle Creek Wildlife Area to get their first glimpses of the Snow Geese going in and out of the massive lake.

After a chillier Tuesday this week, a return to that range is in the forecast.