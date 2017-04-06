Hangry Bird?

Ace nature photographer Mike Shull said he was finally able to get an image of the new owlet up front in its home at Ephrata’s Grater Park.

Shull said the adult owl temporarily departed the nest at 1:50 p.m. last Thursday afternoon.

The young one, all alone, closed its eyes and wobbled behind the wooden notch for several minutes, according to Shull.

Then, in a wake-up moment, it produced the yawn o’ the day.