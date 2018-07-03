Home   >   News   >   Heat is on, but lots of cool things happening right here on the 4th

Heat is on, but lots of cool things happening right here on the 4th

By on July 3, 2018
Fireworks boom over the Ephrata Middle School during last year’s Fourth of July celebration.

Fireworks boom over the Ephrata Middle School during last year’s Fourth of July celebration.

While the area may indeed be in the midst of one of the longest heat waves in recent memory, there is plenty going on in Ephrata July 4 to help make the sizzling temperatures more tolerable.

In fact, everything you need to celebrate the nation’s birthday is right here in town next Wednesday.

It all starts with the Firecracker Five Mile Run at 8 a.m. There is still time to register either at pretzelcitysports.com or by calling the Ephrata Rec Center at 717-738-1167.

Cool off in the afternoon with a trip to the Ephrata Community Pool, open 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Then the action shifts to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren for its annual festival.

Community Fun Night is a free family event, held adjacent to the Lincoln Heights area, where Ephrata’s fireworks are set off. ECOB is located at 201 Crescent Ave. Come out and enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family, beginning at 5 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m., and ending with the Ephrata fireworks display. There will be live music, juggling demonstrations by the DKers, pony rides from 6 to 8 p.m., games, inflatables, barrel train rides, and a variety of delicious food.

  • Free entrance
  • Free games for kids
  • Free inflatables
  • Free barrel wagon rides
  • Free spin art
  • Free popcorn
  • Food stand
  • Milkshake stand
  • Parking by donation
  • Door prizes throughout the evening donated by local businesses (register at the welcome table)

Visit facebook.com/ephrata4th for more information.

Ephrata is once again blessed with a free fireworks show, thanks to the generosity of several community sponsors (listed in ad on page A-11).

The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and parking is available at the Ephrata Rec Center, middle school and high school.

Rain date is Thursday, July 5.

 

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *