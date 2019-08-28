Here we go…

The Ephrata Mountaineers and third-year quarterback Caden Keefer (right) actually got their season underway before the start of the new school year when they traveled to Lititz last Friday to battle rival Warwick. But the school bells did officially start ringing at Fulton Elementary and other Ephrata buildings Monday morning (top left and far right photos) as excited students bid farewell to summer and made their way into both new and familiar classrooms across the district. Fulton students could be seen gathering for a quick family photo or a comforting word from school counselor Beth Lyons.