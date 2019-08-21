Home   >   News   >   High spirits on opening Day

By on August 21, 2019

The new year for Cocalico School District students kicked off on Aug. 20. New Reamstown principal Andria Weaver welcomed back Reamstown students and hyped them up with high-fives as they arrived on Tuesday morning. Weaver was most recently the dean of students at Cocalico High School. Be sure to check out A9 for more back to school photos! Ephrata Area School District students of all grades will return to school on Monday, Aug. 26.

Cocalico School District first day of school, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Reamstown Elementary with new principal Andrea Weaver. Photos by Missi Mortimer. 

 

