- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Historic Brossman home going to auction
The former home of Anne Sweigart Brossman at 207 E. Main St. is up for auction following a foreclosure sale two years ago by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, according to court records.
County court documents show National City Mortgage purchased the home for $6,811 on Oct. 21, 2015.
A couple purchased the home for $243,000 on Aug. 5, 2009 after the property had been transferred from the Anne Brossman Sweigart Charitable Trust.
Ephrata Review readers, who have expressed interest in Mrs. Sweigart’s former home, are particularly curious about the property since it was abandoned and falling into disrepair.
Auction.com will hold an online public auction of the property from June 24-27.
For information about the auction go to auction.com.
This historic property, built in 1850, was actually owned by two of Ephrata’s most prominent citizens , sisters Anne Sweigart and Bertha Blair.
Mrs. Sweigart became well known to Ephrata residents as she would walk to work from the home to Denver and Ephrata Telephone and Telegraph Company, a company that her father, William F. Brossman, had founded in 1911.
She was elected vice president of D&E in 1964, then vice president and secretary in 1970. in 1981, Mrs. Sweigart moved on to executive vice president and elected chair, president and CEO of D&E in 1985 — succeeding her late sister, Bertha Brossman Blair, in those offices.
Mrs. Sweigart served as a member of the telephone company’s board of directors from 1952 to 2005. In 2004, Mrs. Sweigart was elected Chairman Emeritus of D&E Communications, a position which she held until her death at age 92 on Feb. 1, 2007.
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take off...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school property...
-
Has beans? Small batch coffee roasters and gourmet coffee shops grow in popularity
We are a nation obsessed with coffee! Nearly 50 percent...
-
Historic Brossman home going to auction
The former home of Anne Sweigart Brossman at 207 E....
-
Tree-mendous project at Akron’s Colonial Park
When the Akron portion of the rail trail was being...
-
Water challenges top Akron council agenda
The Akron Borough Council voted at its June 12 council...
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: