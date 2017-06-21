Home   >   News   >   Historic Brossman home going to auction

Historic Brossman home going to auction

This historic property at 207 E. Main St., built in 1850, was owned by two of Ephrata's most prominent citizens, Anne Brossman Sweigart and Bertha Blair. An online auction to sell the home is scheduled June 24-27. Photo by Patrick Burns

The former home of Anne Sweigart Brossman at 207 E. Main St. is up for auction following a foreclosure sale two years ago by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, according to court records.

County court documents show National City Mortgage purchased the home for $6,811 on Oct. 21, 2015.

A couple purchased the home for $243,000 on Aug. 5, 2009 after the property had been transferred from the Anne Brossman Sweigart Charitable Trust.

Ephrata Review readers, who have expressed interest in Mrs. Sweigart’s former home, are particularly curious about the property since it was abandoned and falling into disrepair.

Auction.com will hold an online public auction of the property from June 24-27.

For information about the auction go to auction.com.

This historic property, built in 1850, was actually owned by two of Ephrata’s most prominent citizens , sisters Anne Sweigart and Bertha Blair.

Mrs. Sweigart became well known to Ephrata residents as she would walk to work from the home to Denver and Ephrata Telephone and Telegraph Company, a company that her father, William F. Brossman, had founded in 1911.

She was elected vice president of D&E in 1964, then vice president and secretary in 1970. in 1981, Mrs. Sweigart  moved on to executive vice president and elected chair, president and CEO of D&E in 1985 — succeeding her late sister, Bertha Brossman Blair, in those offices.

Mrs. Sweigart served as a member of the telephone company’s board of directors from 1952 to 2005. In 2004, Mrs. Sweigart was elected Chairman Emeritus of D&E Communications, a position which she held until her death at age 92 on Feb. 1, 2007.

