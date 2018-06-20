Historic Clay house gets dramatic renovation

Carl Hursh examined the old engraving of the brick home that housed generations of families and an 1800s dry goods business and is now experiencing yet another transformation into his newest store.

A large, silver mailbox out front still bears the name of the property’s late owner, Lester R. Sauder. It is testament that it was once home to the minister and Clay Book Store founder, his wife of nearly 71 years and their eight children.

Inside the 19th century home, plaster has been ripped away to expose brick-and-mortar walls, heavy wooden ceiling beams and defunct knob-and-tube wiring. Wide plank, oak flooring has been sanded and cleaned.

“We’re trying to keep the character of the old building,” Hursh said amidst ongoing construction this spring. The house is next to their gift and home goods business, Hursh’s Country Store, and serves as a second, larger retail space that opened about a year ago as renovations continue.

Hursh and his wife, Lori, bought the home from Anna Sauder’s estate in 2015, the year she passed away at age 92. Her husband, Lester, died in 2013 at age 91.

Paul Sauder and his sister, Mary Sauder, only have to look across the street from their late father’s business, the Clay Book Store, to see their former family home. Bright lights strung from the first-floor ceiling of Hursh’s store shine through its large windows along state Route 322.

Carl Hursh wonders aloud about the wear and tear that those who came before have left behind in the historic home. The floor planks are indented where an 1800s storekeeper might have stood behind the counter. He points out the front entrance’s stone threshold that is noticeably worn on the right side where visitors would have stepped up to enter from the ornate front porch.

“There’s been a lot of feet going in there over the years,” Hursh said. The Sauders, their five daughters and three sons were among those who passed through that front door at 2445 West Main Street.

“I love old things,” Hursh said. Standing on the store’s first floor among bolts of colorful fabric and greeting cards, one looks at the ceiling and sees an area of floor planks wider than the others. Hursh explained that’s where a trap door was used to move items between floors. A large hook remains in the second-floor ceiling above the former opening.

Hursh said his family used the trap door before it was sealed to lower a massive radiator to the main floor. “It was unbelievably heavy,” he said. The four-foot wide radiator now helps heat the store’s enclosed back room.

“Anything that’s practical to keep, we’re trying to keep,” Hursh said.

Paul Sauder has a copy of the 1875 New Historical Atlas of Lancaster County by Everts & Stewart that includes an engraving of the home. The caption explains it was the store and residence of George W. Steinmetz of Clay, dealer in dry goods, groceries, Queensware, hardware, boots and shoes.

When exactly the home was built, they’re not sure. An online version of the “History of Clay and the Clay Hotel” includes what might be a description of the home. It states that in 1868, George Steinmetz “began business as a merchant in the new building erected by him, and continued until 1900. He also conducted a cigar factory from 1884 to 1900, and dealt in leaf tobacco from 1880 to 1900.”

The Sauder children didn’t spend their earliest years in the house. Paul said they were all born at home about three and a half miles away where their father started the book store.

“He was looking for a place to move the business,” Paul said. His father bought the home in Clay in 1969. He sold Bibles, assorted books and maps and it became a family business with the children helping.

“It outgrew a hobby, into a business,” Sauder said. He and Mary now operate the store that was built in 1980. His father’s last job there was pricing used books, a job that Paul has inherited.

The Sauder siblings range in age from their 50s to their 70s. Second oldest, Louella Sauder Good of Warwick Township, said the family managed in the six-bedroom home with a coal furnace and big kitchen. “I guess what we really liked was the spaciousness of it,” she said.

“I spent a lot of time in the garden,” said Paul, who was nine when his family moved to Clay. He remembers his father growing assorted corn varieties such as silver queen, iochief and starburst that they sold at the produce stand in front of their house.

The three siblings said their mother didn’t drive so she was usually home. One memory that stands out for Mary is her mother’s homemade noodles. Paul and Louella said their mother liked house sales. When asked if she looked for anything particular, they both said, “bargains” and laughed.

“We had good parents,” Louella said. She said that since her siblings all had their own houses, they opted to sell the family home after their mother passed away.

“It’s better as a business along this busy road than a residence,” Paul said. “I’m glad it’s a successful business for them.” The Hurshes have invited them over to see the changes.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Hursh said after emerging from sanding drywall in what will be a handicapped-accessible bathroom. The five renovated rooms on the second floor will become retail space.

His son, Matthew Hursh, recently stood on new floor joists in what had been a summer kitchen on the east side of the house. When asked if they discovered any unique finds anywhere, he said, “We didn’t find any gold.”

Half of the summer kitchen’s north wall is lined with teal colored, floor-to-ceiling cabinets that will remain. The other half is where a stove was located. Old, yellowed newspapers are wrapped around basement pipes where a tree stump beam support is bolstered by metal floor jacks. Carl Hursh said the house foundation hasn’t settled very much in all these years. Varied pieces of mismatched oil cloth type flooring are scattered on the third floor.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said. This spring, Hursh said renovations should be done soon and when the mailbox is eventually removed, it will be given to one of Sauder’s sons who asked if he may have it.

Bonnie Adams is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes your questions or comments at bonniebadams@yahoo.com.