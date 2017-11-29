- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Holly Jolly Ephrata
Santa’s sleigh arrived safely on top of the Ephrata National Bank building Friday night in downtown Ephrata as a large crowd gathered for Christmas in Ephrata.
Christmas caroling with musical accompaniment added to the excitement. Santa later settled in at the railroad station to meet with children like Lincoln Orth (right), six months old, of Reinholds.
Also spotted wandering around the downtown were Santa’s elves, Rudolph and Frosty.
Other festivities filling the evening were barrel train rides, ice sculpting and horse-drawn wagon rides provided by Landis Valley Farm Museum.
Photos by Missi Mortimer
