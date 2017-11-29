Home   >   News   >   Holly Jolly Ephrata

Holly Jolly Ephrata

By on November 29, 2017

Santa’s sleigh arrived safely on top of the Ephrata National Bank building Friday night in downtown Ephrata as a large crowd gathered for Christmas in Ephrata.

Christmas caroling with musical accompaniment added to the excitement. Santa later settled in at the railroad station to meet with children like Lincoln Orth (right), six months old, of Reinholds.

Also spotted wandering around the downtown were Santa’s elves, Rudolph and Frosty.

Other festivities filling the evening were barrel train rides, ice sculpting and horse-drawn wagon rides provided by Landis Valley Farm Museum.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on the roof of ENB, waiting for the firemen to help them arrive safely on the ground.

Giovanni DelaCruz, 2 yr old. Originally from Ephrata, but now lives in Lititz. This is their first year.

Christmas in Ephrata

Christmas in Ephrata

Lincoln Orth sitting on Santas lap. Lincoln is from Reinholds and is 6 months old.

The Sprecher building is beautifully lit for the Christmas season

The Sprecher building is beautifully lit for the Christmas season

Posing with the Grinch
left to right
Lathan Axe
Avery Axe
Brailynn Axe
Along with Mom, Janelle Axe are attending for the first time.

Jaxon Keffer, 8 years old from the Cocalico District is sporting his new Christmas hat his mom bought him earlier in the day while Black Friday shopping. Jaxon and his family attend every year.

Belsnickel

Manning the Welcome Tent
left to right Tracey Good, Kelly Good, Aubrey Good, Linda Martin, Joy Ashley, Lori Royer

Photos by Missi Mortimer

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *