Home   >   News   >   Homecoming hopefuls

Homecoming hopefuls

By on October 11, 2017

Who will be Ephrata’s Homecoming Queen 2017? One of these EHS seniors will indeed be crowned during halftime of Friday night’s game against Manheim Central. The candidates are(left to right) Faith Myers, Lexi Flora, Reiley Oleszczuk, Jennie Young, Hannah Lutz, Ella Schnoor.

Photo by Jeremy Bischoff

 

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *