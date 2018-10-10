- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Homecoming weekend kicks off with queen crowning Friday night
It should be an exciting Homecoming weekend in Ephrata, starting Friday night when the Mountaineers try to keep their turnaround season going in a big game against Lebanon that could have playoff implications.
Then at half-time, all eyes will be centered on midfield at War Memorial as student council officers announce the 2018 Homecoming Queen. Vying for the crown will be (left to right) Carly Ludwig, Brooke Ludwig, Kandice Liebl, Biola Fatusin, Skylar Brown and Madison Tihansky — all shown having fun at the 100th Ephrata Fair recently.
Following all of Friday’s activities, there be the annual Homecoming dance Saturday night at the high school.
